David Shuster counts down five of the week’s sharpest political satire clips. The lineup begins with a painfully revealing puppet phone call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, moves into a biblical response to RFK Jr.’s debunked medical claim, and gives JD Vance a musical block-toy roasting.
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Trump, Putin and Vance Get ROASTED in This Week’s Top 5
Five satire clips take on political egos, bogus claims and one deeply strange week.
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AMPED UP from Blue Amp Media
AMPED UP isn’t punditry—it’s a pressure test. Cliff Schecter and David Shuster have been fighting the Right for 25 years, and this is where they unload what they’ve learned. No both-sides bullshit. No manufactured outrage. Just unfiltered accountability, deep institutional knowledge, and the stories corporate media won’t tell. Cliff helped beat Trump in 2020. David exposed GOP corruption as an Emmy-winning anchor at MSNBC and CNN.AMPED UP isn’t punditry—it’s a pressure test. Cliff Schecter and David Shuster have been fighting the Right for 25 years, and this is where they unload what they’ve learned. No both-sides bullshit. No manufactured outrage. Just unfiltered accountability, deep institutional knowledge, and the stories corporate media won’t tell. Cliff helped beat Trump in 2020. David exposed GOP corruption as an Emmy-winning anchor at MSNBC and CNN.
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