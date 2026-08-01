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Trump, Putin and Vance Get ROASTED in This Week’s Top 5

Five satire clips take on political egos, bogus claims and one deeply strange week.
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David Shuster counts down five of the week’s sharpest political satire clips. The lineup begins with a painfully revealing puppet phone call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, moves into a biblical response to RFK Jr.’s debunked medical claim, and gives JD Vance a musical block-toy roasting.

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