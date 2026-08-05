Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Blue Amp Media

Epstein Had a House in Ohio. Nobody Ever Searched It.

Maria Farmer says she was assaulted there. Three decades later, no investigation.
Cliff Schecter's avatar
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Blue Amp Media's avatar
Cliff Schecter, Ellie Leonard, and Blue Amp Media
∙ Paid

Everyone knows about the island. Everyone knows about the ranch.

Almost nobody knows there was a third place — a house in the middle of America, in a state you’d never think to look. A woman says she was hurt there. It has never been searched. It has never even been asked about.

Ellie Leonard has been reading what almost nobody else reads, and this week she said the quiet part out loud: one man bought a town, and then he bought the state around it. Cliff lives there—and he didn’t argue.

Follow the money out of that house and it turns up in a congressman’s alibi, a senator’s silence about his own daughter, and a check written into a governor’s race that’s on the ballot this year.

The names are all ones you know. The connection is one you almost certainly don’t.

Watch the full conversation!

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Cliff Schecter.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture