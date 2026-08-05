Epstein Had a House in Ohio. Nobody Ever Searched It.

Everyone knows about the island. Everyone knows about the ranch.

Almost nobody knows there was a third place — a house in the middle of America, in a state you’d never think to look. A woman says she was hurt there. It has never been searched. It has never even been asked about.

Ellie Leonard has been reading what almost nobody else reads, and this week she said the quiet part out loud: one man bought a town, and then he bought the state around it. Cliff lives there—and he didn’t argue.

Follow the money out of that house and it turns up in a congressman’s alibi, a senator’s silence about his own daughter, and a check written into a governor’s race that’s on the ballot this year.

The names are all ones you know. The connection is one you almost certainly don’t.