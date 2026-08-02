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Trump's Midterm Rig Is Already Built

The loyalists guarding every lever of the 2026 vote—Cliff and Joe Walsh name them all
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Thank you Stuart Cohen, Sandra, Callie🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇱🇲🇽, Toothpicker, Sandra A, and many others for tuning into my live video with Joe Walsh and Blue Amp Media! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Cliff’s Note: This full episode is for our paid subscribers, so here’s my ask, folks. Head to blueamp.co and subscribe. One, you’ll get everything we do—from me, David Shuster, Ellie Leonard, Lawrence Winnerman, and guest posters who are flat-out brilliant, plus shows like this one with Joe. Two, go paid, because a number of our best things are behind that wall—we have to make a living, and every dollar keeps independent media in this fight for democracy.

And three, paid subscribers right now get three free months of Defiance.org’s premium tier—the best operation I’ve seen at organizing the DAs and attorneys general who can actually arrest anyone who messes with your election. Subscribe, watch the episode, and pour yourself something decent. Tequila: it’s cheaper than therapy.

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