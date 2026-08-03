Help Me Take Down Jim Acosta 🤣

3 Free Months @ Defiance.Org!

Folks, I spent my Friday doing something I highly recommend: sitting down with our partners at Defiance.org to count the week’s MAGA losses out loud, on their show, as their guest. And what a list it was. A twenty-year-old named Ryland Ferguson stole an entire Trump rally in Georgia by delivering—directly over the man’s shoulder, on camera—what I’ll generously call an homage. Alan Ritchson, who plays Reacher himself, went on a righteous, gloriously profane tear demanding the Epstein files—go find the clip, I’ll wait. John Thune told Karoline Leavitt that if passing Trump’s stalled bill is so easy, she can get on the phone and find the votes herself. And Mike Lindell—the loudest “election integrity” crusader in America—spent the week answering some very interesting questions about his own voter registration in the state where he’s running for governor.

But the loss that matters most is the one with a bank statement attached. Citizens Bank announced it will stop financing GEO Group and CoreCivic—the two private prison giants behind Trump’s detention camps—after New Jersey city councils voted to pull their deposits and ordinary citizens ran a pressure campaign that made the business untenable. Nobody at that bank suddenly grew a conscience. They reacted to you. That’s the thing I keep saying on every show that will have me: courage is contagious, and institutions respond to markets and to shame. The actor finds his spine, the senator talks back, the bank divests—because millions of people made standing with democracy popular and standing with the would-be king expensive.

That’s exactly why Blue Amp Media partnered with Defiance. The other side spent fifty years building its machine; we’re building ours, and it runs on two engines. The media engine is this newsletter and our shows— so subscribe to Blue Amp Media, free or paid, and bring a friend, because every subscriber makes us louder and harder to ignore . The action engine is Defiance: a member-funded club that has taken a concrete action against Trump’s corruption every single week since it launched—lawsuits, prosecutors holding lawless federal agents accountable, election protection before agents ever reach a polling place—with most of the money going right back out the door to the front lines. Watch the full episode above, then do both things. That’s how this works: a bigger media network, a bigger resistance network, and you in both.

Join the Defiance—Three Months Free

Because you’re part of the Blue Amp community—free or paid, doesn’t matter—your first three months of Defiance’s paid membership are free. Ninety days inside the weekly action briefings, the lawsuits, and the wins, on the house. Sign up at defiance.org/blueamp. And one more thing: Defiance keeps a referral leaderboard, and Jim Acosta is currently sitting on top of it like he owns the place. I told them on air that Blue Amp is coming for him. Don’t make a liar out of me, folks. 🤣🤣

—Cliff

I Want My Three Free Months!

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