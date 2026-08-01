What's Missing from the Epstein Files Isn't Random

Thank you Cathy R. Payne, Sandra Tuttle, Kim G, Donna Dupont, Deborah J., and many others for tuning into our live video with Ellie Leonard and Kait Justice!

Every week we’re told the Epstein story is winding down, and every week the files say otherwise. In this Epstein Update, Cliff sits down with Kait Justice of Downwind of Truth and Ellie Leonard—two researchers who have spent months inside the released documents—and what they’ve surfaced this time is less about what’s in the files than what isn’t. There’s a stack of phone message books nobody was supposed to notice, a set of shareholder signatures sitting one page apart, and a piece of simple arithmetic about the “3.5 million files” we were promised that falls apart the moment you count the pages. The emails don’t taper off, either. They fall off a cliff, in one specific year, for one specific stretch of time that Kait and Ellie both keep circling back to.

This is the work no advertiser will touch. Kait and Ellie put in hundreds of hours inside these files so the rest of us don’t have to take Todd Blanche’s word for anything, and your paid subscription is the only thing funding that digging—no sponsors, no billionaires, no strings. If you want this reporting to exist next week, this is how it exists. It’s that simple.