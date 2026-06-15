Trump Stank Up MSG. New Yorkers Saged It. Knicks Won.

A latte liberal and a self-described “Tea Party son of a bitch” walk into a bar with a bottle of tequila—and somehow it’s one of the most honest hours in politics. Cliff and former Republican congressman Joe Walsh don’t perform across-the-aisle civility; they actually like each other, and that’s exactly why Joe says things out loud that almost nobody in his old party will. In this one, he names the former colleagues who told him to his face why they sold their souls to Trump—including the private confession Jim Jordan gave him—and admits the one ex-friend he still can’t explain. Then he drops what a Republican strategist he still trusts whispered to him about a 2026 Senate candidate: that they’re sitting on “reams” of opposition research they won’t touch until after a specific ballot deadline.

From there it goes everywhere, the way only this show does—the performative-masculinity circus of Pete Hegseth and RFK Jr., who’s really up in the battleground Senate map, and what both men actually want done with Donald Trump (it involves The Hague, a TV on a loop, and a fried chicken wing just out of reach). And then Cliff brings it home with the rant you came for: Trump stanking up Madison Square Garden, passing out at the game, and the New Yorkers who showed up to literally burn sage and break the curse. You don’t want this one summarized. You want to watch it.

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Cliff’s Note: Here’s the thing about a conversation like this—Joe says stuff here he can’t say on the shows that pay him, because he’s not trying to get reinvited anywhere. That’s what you get when you come inside: the real talk, the insider confessions, the stuff the corporate-media green rooms sand off. Become a member of Blue Amp and you’re not a spectator anymore—you’re on the inside of the room where we actually say it. We’ve got 40% off right now, the lowest it’s ever been, about a latte a month. Move that money over from a paper that’s let you down and put it where the truth still gets told. Join us, get inside, and let’s keep doing this. —Cliff

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