A January 6 Hero Runs for Congress | Harry Dunn on AMPED UP

Harry Dunn was one of the Capitol Police officers who stood his ground on January 6th—the man who earned the Presidential Citizens Medal, and the death threats that came with telling the truth about that day. Now he’s running for Congress in Maryland’s 5th District for the open seat Steny Hoyer left behind, and his primary is just two weeks out, on June 23rd. Already, more than $5 million in crypto, AI, and AIPAC money has flooded in behind another candidate.

This is exactly the fight that decides 1) whether we take back the House 2) whether we take back the House with mealy-mouthed apologists who think we need a few tweaks. Or fighters who get our democratic and economic systems have been compromised to the point of failure. That we need are changes to our system on par with what we did to strengthen and saved our democracy in the 1930s and ‘60s.

Cliff sat down with Harry to get into all of it.

In this special edition of AMPED UP, Harry lays out the two things his campaign runs on—accountability and affordability—and why they’re the same fight. He explains the lawsuit he filed as a private citizen to stop the January 6th “slush fund” that would pay off the people who beat cops, hunted Nancy Pelosi, and in an act of pure treason attacked the citadel of our democracy that day. Harry talks about how Trump’s slush fund is just an incentive for the next insurrection, and the creative, actually-doable ideas he has for capping the flood of corporate money in our elections.

He goes after Mitch McConnell too, because Harry gets the problem is systemic, part of a decades long right-wing attack on our information systems, bureaucracy, judiciary, economy, and overall democracy that allowed Trump to rise. And for the one vote that could’ve kept Trump off the ballot. Yet, somehow, in the midst of all this, he is just such a likable guy. A smiling, happy warrior through all of it.

If you want to see what a real fighter for Congress looks like—not a corporate Democrat, not a sellout—watch this one before June 23rd and support Harry’s campaign!!

Cliff’s Note: This is why Blue Amp exists. When we talk to someone like Harry Dunn two weeks before his primary, as $5 million in corporate-trash money tries to drown him out, it’s not just content. It’s how we help good people get to Congress to take back the House and Senate. We can only keep doing this work because of you—your support.

We’ve got 40% off our normal paid subscriber rate Right Now—it comes to about a latte a month. You can move the money you may use to subscribe to the NY Times or the Wash Post, who’ve enabled the fascist we fight him. Subscribe today, lock in 40%. You’re not just funding us—you’re funding fighters like Harry so they win their races!

— Cliff

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