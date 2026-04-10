Shuster's Weekly Wrap-Up: Top 5 Trump Satire Clips That Absolutely NAILED This Week

CLIFF’S NOTE: Quick reality check—If satire is where you’re getting the clearest version of what’s happening… that’s a problem.

So we dropped our annual subscription to just $5/month so more of you can access BAM’s truth-telling. Support independent media that connects the dots, your support is the only way we can keep doing this .

Buy Us A Coffee!

by BAM Staff

It’s been a brutal week—war headlines, rising prices, and nonstop political chaos. So instead of another breakdown, BAM Editorial Director and former MSNBC Emmy-Award-Winning Anchor, David Shuster, does something a whole lot smarter (and more fun): he lets the comedians do the talking. And what are they saying?

It honestly hits harder—much harder—than anything most corporate “news” media can bring themselves to produce these days. Maybe because they’re all owned by the same incestuous group of predatory monopolists?

In any case, from the late-night-style-comic sketches to a world of AI-generated insanity, Shuster’s countdown builds up to a crescendo that is both equal parts hilarious and uncomfortable. The latter because the jokes land a little too close to home. You’ll laugh, you’ll wince, and by the end, you might just realize that satire is doing the heavy lifting as monopolists and fascists do their best to bury what is most important to our citizenry.

So buckle up for some laughs and some truth, Shuster-style. It’s what we all need to finally end another Trump-infected week.

MORE FROM BLUE AMP MEDIA