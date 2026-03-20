Shuster's Weekly Wrap-Up: Gas Hits $6?! Trump’s Iran War Is About to Get WORSE

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Gas prices are surging, and the economic fallout from the escalating Iran conflict is already hitting Americans hard. As tensions rise in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil markets are reacting—and the consequences could push fuel prices even higher in the coming weeks.

At the same time, new developments suggest the situation may be far from over. Reports of potential troop deployments and continued instability raise serious questions about where this conflict is heading—and what it will cost.

Meanwhile, a separate and deeply troubling story is quietly unfolding in the background—one involving withheld documents, FBI findings, and unanswered questions that demand attention.

David Shuster breaks it all down in this week’s wrap-up.