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Are Democrats Throwing Jewish Voters Overboard?

A recording from Cliff Schecter's live video
Cliff Schecter's avatar
Julie Roginsky's avatar
Cliff Schecter and Julie Roginsky

Thank you LeftieProf, Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, Lalisa, Stuart Cohen, Susan Gaustad, and many others for tuning into my live video with Julie Roginsky! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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