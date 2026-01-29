Same Playbook, New Badges: ICE Is the Inheritance of the Confederacy - AMPED UP with Guest Eugene Robinson

Make a one-time donation

This episode of AMPED UP opened with urgency and moral clarity as hosts Cliff Schecter and David Shuster examined the escalating federal crackdown in Minneapolis and what it revealed about the Trump administration’s approach to power, force, and accountability. From the outset, the hosts framed the moment not as an isolated abuse, but as part of a longer and deeply American pattern—one that demanded historical context and civic reckoning.

To help unpack those stakes, Schecter and Shuster were joined by Pulitzer Prize–winning columnist Eugene Robinson, whose perspective bridged journalism, lived experience, and American history. Robinson brought both clarity and gravity to the discussion, situating the events in Minneapolis within a broader national story about freedom, backlash, and resistance.

Six Key Points

1. Minneapolis as a National Inflection Point

Robinson described the federal response in Minneapolis as an “atrocity,” arguing that masked federal agents, lethal force, and open defiance of local officials amounted to an attempted occupation of an American city. The panel explored why this moment carried significance far beyond Minnesota.

2. Echoes of the Civil Rights Era

Without resorting to easy or reckless historical comparisons, Robinson explained why Minneapolis echoed moments like Birmingham and Selma—not because the events were identical, but because public resistance and moral clarity had historically forced national change.

3. Freedom Gained, Freedom Taken Away

Drawing from his forthcoming book, Freedom Lost, Freedom Won, Robinson outlined a recurring American cycle: hard-won progress followed by organized backlash. From Reconstruction to Jim Crow to the post–civil rights era, freedoms were repeatedly contested rather than secured.

4. Personal History as American History

Robinson shared discoveries from his own family history—enslaved ancestors, Black veterans of World Wars I and II, and long-silenced family stories—arguing that African American history was not a subset of American history, but its core.

5. The Collapse of Shared Reality

The conversation turned to the modern media landscape, focusing on corporate consolidation, disinformation silos, and the erosion of a shared factual baseline. Robinson warned that without common truth, democratic debate itself became nearly impossible.

6. What Resistance Had Always Required

Robinson emphasized that meaningful change had always required people to leave their homes, march, and be visibly counted. Minneapolis, he suggested, might be one of those rare moments capable of forcing the country to confront who it wanted to be.

Make a one-time donation