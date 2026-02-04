AMPED UP with Cliff Schecter and David Shuster: Guest Ahmed Baba

Make a one-time donation

On this episode of AMPED UP, Cliff Schecter and David Shuster are joined by journalist and political analyst Ahmed Baba for a bracing, wide-ranging conversation about the Epstein files, oligarch power, authoritarian movements, and the growing grassroots resistance pushing back against them.

The Epstein Files Expose a System, Not Just a Man

The discussion makes clear that Jeffrey Epstein was enabled by a network of billionaires, financial institutions, and political figures who protected one another, laundered reputations, and escaped accountability—revealing systemic rot rather than isolated wrongdoing.

Oligarchy Breeds Moral Impunity

Cliff, David, and Ahmed connect extreme wealth concentration to a sense of entitlement above the law, arguing that unchecked economic power fuels abuse, corruption, and authoritarian politics both in the U.S. and abroad.

Authoritarianism Is a Transnational Project

From Hungary to Russia to the American far right, Baba outlines how modern authoritarian movements collaborate across borders, sharing tactics, media strategies, and ideology—often under the guise of nationalism. Share

Scapegoating Is the Distraction Strategy

Immigrants, minorities, and marginalized communities are deliberately blamed for economic pain created by elites themselves, weaponizing fear and resentment to maintain power while avoiding accountability.

Grassroots Organizing Is Working

The conversation highlights Minneapolis as a case study in effective, community-led resistance—rapid mobilization, mutual aid, and nonviolent action forcing federal pullbacks and shifting public narratives.