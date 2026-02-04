AMPED UP with Cliff Schecter and David Shuster: Guest Ahmed Baba

Blue Amp Media is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
On this episode of AMPED UP, Cliff Schecter and David Shuster are joined by journalist and political analyst Ahmed Baba for a bracing, wide-ranging conversation about the Epstein files, oligarch power, authoritarian movements, and the growing grassroots resistance pushing back against them.
Top Takeaways
The Epstein Files Expose a System, Not Just a Man
The discussion makes clear that Jeffrey Epstein was enabled by a network of billionaires, financial institutions, and political figures who protected one another, laundered reputations, and escaped accountability—revealing systemic rot rather than isolated wrongdoing.
Oligarchy Breeds Moral Impunity
Cliff, David, and Ahmed connect extreme wealth concentration to a sense of entitlement above the law, arguing that unchecked economic power fuels abuse, corruption, and authoritarian politics both in the U.S. and abroad.
Authoritarianism Is a Transnational Project
From Hungary to Russia to the American far right, Baba outlines how modern authoritarian movements collaborate across borders, sharing tactics, media strategies, and ideology—often under the guise of nationalism.
Scapegoating Is the Distraction Strategy
Immigrants, minorities, and marginalized communities are deliberately blamed for economic pain created by elites themselves, weaponizing fear and resentment to maintain power while avoiding accountability.
Grassroots Organizing Is Working
The conversation highlights Minneapolis as a case study in effective, community-led resistance—rapid mobilization, mutual aid, and nonviolent action forcing federal pullbacks and shifting public narratives.
Democracy’s Defense Will Be Local, Legal, and Loud
Looking ahead to elections, the panel stresses the need for rapid legal response, mass civic engagement, and coordinated community action to counter voter intimidation, election interference, and authoritarian overreach.