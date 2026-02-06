Thank you Melissa Corrigan, she/her, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Dana DuBois, Noble Blend, Jeanne Elbe, and many others for tuning into my live video with Cliff Schecter and Miles Taylor! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
AMPED UP with Cliff Schecter & David Shuster: Guests Miles Taylor & Reed Galen
A recording from Blue Amp Media and Cliff Schecter's live video
Feb 06, 2026
Amped Up
A freewheeling podcast hosted by Cliff Schecter, with frequent collaborator David Shuster.A freewheeling podcast hosted by Cliff Schecter, with frequent collaborator David Shuster.
Authors
Miles Taylor
Writes DEFIANCE.News Subscribe
Recent Posts