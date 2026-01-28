AMPED UP with Cliff Schecter & David Shuster with guest Zuri Stevens

Make a one-time donation

In this episode of AMPED UP, Cliff Schecter and David Shuster are joined by writer and Substack author Zuri Stevens for a searing, deeply human conversation about state violence, racism, political cowardice, and the moral reckoning facing the country. Sparked by the killing of Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minneapolis, the discussion moves from breaking political analysis to lived experience—examining how authoritarian tactics, propaganda, and dehumanization play out not just in headlines, but in real lives.

What emerges is both an indictment of power and a call to solidarity, empathy, and sustained resistance.

5 Key Takeaways

1. State Violence, ICE, and the Collapse of Accountability

The conversation returned again and again to the killing of Alex Pretti and the government’s delayed admission that he was never a domestic terrorist. What emerged was not confusion or uncertainty, but a familiar and disturbing pattern: overwhelming force first, narrative smearing second, and accountability pushed endlessly down the road. Schecter and Shuster spoke plainly about what it meant when ICE agents faced suspension instead of prosecution—and how that choice signaled just how normalized state violence has become.

2. Authoritarian Politics and Propaganda Over Truth

The episode traced how the Trump administration responded to crisis not with responsibility, but with coordinated deflection and blame-shifting. What stood out was how deliberate the cruelty felt—not as a mistake or excess, but as a governing posture. Dehumanization was treated as a tool, useful for justifying violence and insulating those in power from consequence, even as real people paid the price.

3. The Political Backlash and Cracks in Trump’s Power

Shuster walked through polling that showed Trump sinking on immigration and deportation—the very issue that once powered his rise. The discussion made clear that something had shifted: the public was recoiling faster than many politicians were willing to admit. The episode underscored how both Republicans and Democrats were increasingly exposed when they continued to defend or enable abusive enforcement in the face of growing opposition.

4. Zuri Stevens on Lived Experience, Trauma, and Racism

Zuri Stevens grounded the conversation in lived reality, speaking not in abstractions but in the weight of what it feels like to watch state violence unfold again and again. She described the exhaustion, grief, and quiet vigilance that accompany daily life in a country where racism accumulates through moments that are easy to dismiss individually, but devastating in total.

5. Black Women, Humanity, and the Fight to Be Seen

The episode closed on a deeply personal note, confronting how Black women are so often denied vulnerability and expected to endure injustice without breaking. Stevens pushed back against the “strong Black woman” myth, naming it for what it is: another way to strip people of their full humanity. What lingered was a shared understanding that empathy, solidarity, and collective resistance are no longer optional if dignity—and democracy itself—are to survive.

