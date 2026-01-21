AMPED UP with Cliff Schecter & David Shuster, Guest Bree Fram

This episode of Amped Up featured a wide-ranging, deeply substantive conversation with Bree Fram, a retired Air Force and Space Force colonel, a trailblazing transgender service member, and a newly announced candidate for Congress in Virginia. Cliff Schecter and David Shuster moved the discussion deliberately from personal service to national security to democratic renewal.

Col. Fram described her 23-year military career, including service in Iraq and senior leadership roles in Air Force Space Command and the Space Force.

She explained how a Trump administration executive order led to the forced removal of transgender service members—despite spotless records and court findings that the policy was rooted in animus, not readiness.