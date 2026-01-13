Trump’s Greenland War Trap: The Only Winning Move Is Not to Play

Tonight’s show was one of those conversations I wish didn’t need to happen—but absolutely has to. I was joined by Malcolm Nance, and if you’ve watched him over the years, you already know why I wanted him here. Malcolm doesn’t traffic in speculation or hysteria. He deals in facts, history, and consequences. And when it comes to Donald Trump’s renewed fixation on Greenland, consequences are exactly what we’re talking about.

What Malcolm laid out, calmly and methodically, is why this isn’t just another Trump fever dream or campaign-season bluster. Greenland isn’t some abstract chessboard square. It’s part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Denmark is a NATO ally. That matters—because once you follow the logic through, you’re no longer talking about Trump posturing. You’re talking about the real possibility of the United States provoking a direct crisis with NATO itself.

That’s the trap. And Malcolm was crystal clear about it.

We walked through NATO’s structure, particularly Article 4—something far too few Americans understand. Article 4 isn’t about automatic war; it’s about consultation when a member believes its security is threatened. If the U.S. even appears to be moving toward coercion or military action against Greenland, Denmark has both the right and the obligation to trigger that process. At that point, this stops being “Trump vs. Denmark” and becomes the U.S. versus the alliance system that has underpinned global stability for nearly 80 years.

Malcolm also brought firsthand knowledge that you simply can’t fake. He’s been to Greenland. He’s spoken to Danish officials. He understands the geography, the logistics, and the absurdity of the idea that Greenland could be seized or pressured without massive blowback. This isn’t a place you just roll into. The environment alone defeats arrogance. The politics defeat fantasy. And the international consequences defeat anyone who thinks bullying works at this scale.

What impressed me most—and what I think viewers really felt—was Malcolm’s restraint. He didn’t exaggerate. He didn’t sensationalize. He explained why, in strategic terms, the smartest move for the United States is not escalation, not bravado, not “strength theater,” but restraint. Stability. Diplomacy. Not playing the game at all.

That’s the core truth here: Trump’s approach doesn’t project strength. It advertises recklessness. And in a world already strained by real wars, real authoritarian aggression, and real nuclear risk, manufacturing a crisis with allies is the opposite of leadership.

This conversation wasn’t about partisan point-scoring. It was about preventing catastrophic miscalculation. Malcolm Nance brought the experience, clarity, and seriousness this moment demands. If you care about American security, allied stability, and avoiding self-inflicted disasters, this is one you should watch closely—and share widely.