Jack Smith: Trump Belongs in Jail; Davos: Trump Belongs in an Asylum | AMPED UP w/ Cliff Schecter & David Shuster w/ Guest Mike Nellis

This episode of AMPED UP was equal parts political strategy session, media critique, and brutally honest diagnosis of the moment America is living through. Cliff Schecter and David Shuster were joined by veteran Democratic strategist Mike Nellis for a wide-ranging, unsparing conversation about Donald Trump’s visible mental and physical decline, Democratic messaging failures, the Epstein files, billionaire capture of government, and what a winning 2026–2028 strategy actually looks like.



Funny, furious, and razor-sharp, the episode kept returning to one core question: why does the Democratic Party keep underselling the chaos, corruption, and cruelty right in front of everyone?

1. Trump’s Cognitive Decline Is No Longer Subtle

The panel breaks down Trump’s bizarre letter to Norway, his confusion over Greenland vs. Iceland, and increasingly erratic public behavior.

Shuster and Nellis argue the evidence of decline is obvious—but Democrats still hesitate to say it plainly.

The group stresses this isn’t “gaffes,” it’s judgment failure with global consequences.

2. Why Democrats Won’t Weaponize Trump’s Weakness

Republicans relentlessly branded Biden as old and infirm—successfully.

Democrats, by contrast, refuse to apply the same framing to Trump.

Nellis argues Democrats are right to focus on the economy, but wrong to ignore how Trump’s instability directly harms it.

3. The Economy, Corruption, and Security: One Story, Not Three

4. Epstein: The Gateway Issue Democrats Are Afraid to Use

The panel tears into the administration’s refusal to release Epstein files despite legal requirements.

Epstein is framed as the perfect connective tissue: elite corruption, abuse of power, billionaire impunity.

Nellis calls it the rare issue that depresses Trump’s base, enrages independents, and unifies Democrats.

5. Media Failure and the Normalization of Authoritarian Behavior

The group slams mainstream media for euphemisms and cowardice—“What is the DOJ hiding?” instead of “They’re protecting Trump.”

Comparisons are drawn between past political “scandals” and today’s normalization of abuse, secrecy, and violence.

The conversation highlights how far the political Overton window has shifted.

6. What a Winning Democratic Candidate Actually Looks Like

Governors—not senators—are seen as the strongest 2028 contenders.

Purple-state executive experience, anti-corruption credibility, and economic populism are essential.

Names discussed include Midwestern and Southern governors who can speak plainly and project strength without coastal elitism.

7. Populism Without the Bullshit

Nellis argues Democrats must own economic populism or risk losing it to authoritarian right-wing figures.

Policies that make it possible to raise a family, buy a home, and survive on one income could dominate politics for a generation.

The billionaire class is identified as the common enemy—and voters already know it.

