Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jan's avatar
Jan
2h

Give me your lunch money; do my homework; give me your new shoes; give me $50 every week;...& I won't beat you up...those school bullies just grow up to be magats, iceholes and fascists🍊👿💀

Reply
Share
Musiceye Design's avatar
Musiceye Design
2h

Clearly the DHS is running a "protection racket". We can expect no less from an administration with a mob boss as its leader.

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture