Make a one-time donation

By David Shuster

The demand itself was chilling. The timing made it obscene.

On Saturday, after federal agents shot and killed Alexander Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, Trump attorney General Pam Bondi did not announce an independent investigation. She did not express accountability. Instead, Bondi reached out to Minnesota officials to make demands.

The killing, say the Trumpsters, was not the fault of the federal agents who repeatedly shot Pretti in the back while holding him on the ground. Nor, say the MAGATs, was this execution the fault of the federal Trump machinery that empowered the agents. Instead, according to Bondi’s theology, this was the fault of Minnesota.

And absolution was available—for a price.

That price was not modest. Bondi invited the state was to surrender Medicaid and SNAP records, dismantle sanctuary policies already found by the courts to be legal, hand over undocumented prisoners, and deliver up Minnesota voter rolls to the Department of Justice. In return, Bondi implied, federal forces might “bring an end to the chaos.”

“Chaos” in this context means the killings of two ICE observers in two weeks. Bondi’s own department has declined to investigate either. The first incident, the shooting death of Renee Good, was so stark and the cover-up so intense, that it drove an FBI field officer supervisor to resign.

Bondi’s demands were not governance. This was ransom.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon responded plainly: “The answer to Attorney General Bondi’s request is no.”

It had to be no. Because voter rolls are not a courtesy file to be passed around when a White House wants leverage. They are protected by state law. And they are protected for a reason. State voter rolls contain sensitive personal information—names, addresses, dates of birth, voting history—and in some cases partial identifying numbers. On their own, that data is powerful. Combined with federal databases the Trump administration already controls, it could become something else entirely: a master key.

With voter rolls in hand, a hostile Trump administration could cross-reference voters against immigration databases, tax records, benefit programs, and Social Security files.

Share

Even when full Social Security numbers are not listed on voter rolls, matching across systems can easily reconstruct identities, family relationships, and economic profiles. This is not security. It is surveillance.

And surveillance has consequences. It can be used to intimidate voters. To challenge registrations en masse. To selectively purge rolls. To target political opponents. To chill participation in elections—especially among immigrants, communities of color, and anyone already wary of federal power.

This is not hypothetical. The Trump movement has spent years trying to delegitimize elections it does not win, searching for pretexts to seize control of election infrastructure from the states.

Bondi’s demand fits squarely within that outrageous effort. What makes it extraordinary now is the coercion: voter data as payment in exchange for the withdrawal of federal agents who are already trampling on the constitution, throwing out due process, and literally killing people for exercising first amendment rights.

As Simon noted, Minnesota is not alone in refusing to turn over voter rolls. Thirty-one states—red and blue—have refused similar requests. That’s because the law does not permit it. The Constitution does not permit it. Still, the idea that a U.S. Attorney General would treat public safety as a bargaining chip should alarm every American, regardless of party or political persuasion.

Leave a comment

“It is deeply disturbing,” Simon wrote, “that the U.S. Attorney General would make this unlawful request a part of an apparent ransom to pay for our state’s peace and security.”

That is the correct word: ransom.

If the federal government was involved in a crime in Minnesota, the U.S. Department of Justice has a duty to investigate the agents —not to strong-arm state officials into surrendering unrelated personal data. If the Trump administration actually believes in democracy, it should protect voters, not compile dossiers on them.

And if Pam Bondi wants peace, she should help end what Minnesota officials have rightly called “the unprecedented and deadly occupation” of their state—an occupation now defined not only by force, but by extortion.

This is not law and order. It is power demanding submission.

Minnesota said no. The rest of the country should be grateful—and ready to say no too.

When a government treats public safety as a bargaining chip and voter information as a spoil of conquest, the problem is not just the violence and chaos of federal agents in the streets. The problem is also the rot the at the core of the Trump administration.

Take a whiff. The stench is getting worse.

Make a one-time donation

READ MORE BLUE AMP MEDIA