Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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Linda T's avatar
Linda T
4h

Thank you for not giving up on free speech and reporting the truth. I am looking forward to seeing this nightmare administration being done and over with. I especially hope to see our country return to upholding the freedom of speech and other freedoms that are currently being dismantled.

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Sandy C's avatar
Sandy C
3h

Tapper and Thompson sold out. They are complicit in this travesty. Unforgivable.

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