"I Know Joe diGenova Personally. He's Going After Obama."

A blockbuster special edition of AMPED UP. David Shuster and Ellie Leonard host a one-two punch of a show built around the two stories the legacy press is somehow not telling. First, Lawrence Winnerman joins to walk through his new Blue Amp Media Substack piece, This Isn’t a Recession, It’s Worse—the cushion of pre-war oil and chemical supply that’s about to run out within months, the CEOs (Bezos, Dell, Oracle, and more) quietly dumping billions in stock while corporate media looks away, the AI data-center buildout that’s simultaneously masking the crash and obliterating middle-class jobs that would normally pull us out of one, and a historical comparison to the early Industrial Revolution that should make every American sit up and pay attention. If you only read one piece this week to understand what’s actually coming, this is it.

Then Lev Parnas joins with two pieces of Breaking News. 1) He’s leaving the Democratic primary to run as an independent in Florida’s 27th Congressional District. Lev discusses the specific moment in a MAGA-red community led to this decision. 2) Far bigger: from his sources in Florida politics, Lev reports a Fort Pierce grand jury in front of Judge Aileen Cannon, with Joe diGenova installed as special counsel, is prepping indictments vs. James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper and Barack Obama over the Russia investigation. Watch the whole convo, including Lev’s pushback on Lawrence about whether the Democratic base is fired up, and his issues—far from unique—with Democratic leadership.

Cliff’s Note: Shuster, Ellie, Lev, and Lawrence broke two of the biggest stories of the year—a Florida grand jury gearing up to indict Barack GD Obama on a fairy tale, and a quiet, deliberate economic crash corporate media ignores because their owners are the ones cashing the stock options.

This is what we built Blue Amp Media to do, but it only happens because you fund it. So become a paid subscriber on Substack and we’ll keep digging, drop a few bucks in the Ko-fi tip jar if you can, share the episode with the friend who keeps saying “the economy is fine” or “they’d never indict Obama,” and leave a comment in the thread.

Share

We’re not going anywhere. Neither are they. Let’s keep punching.

Leave a comment

MORE FROM BLUE AMP MEDIA