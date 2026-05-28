by Lawrence Winnerman

There is a tanker offloading somewhere on the Gulf Coast in the Houston Ship Channel right now. Its cargo was loaded in the second week of February, before the war began, on contracts signed in a country that no longer exists. The crude in its tanks is being pumped through pipelines and into refineries and not into the gasoline you bought this morning at $4.56 a gallon, but the gasoline you’ll buy three weeks from now for something more. Gasoline made from oil that does not yet know it has become history.

That is what inventory looks like in the wild. The economy we are walking through this week was bought before the war—the gas, the groceries, the shipping containers, the labor contracts, all of it loaded onto trucks and tankers and warehouses when the world was a different world.

We are running an economy this week on the country we were in February. The shelves still look mostly normal. The shipping bays still seem mostly full. The cargo still appears mostly on time where it is supposed to appear. None of this is the world we are actually living in. We are spending down the last inventory of the country we used to have and we are spending it down on a clock.

Inventory is mercy. Inventory is the cushion the world leaves you between the moment a thing breaks and the moment you feel it break. The blast wave is real, but the blast wave is also delayed by the length of a supply chain, by the contents of a warehouse, by the days it takes a tanker to cross an ocean. We have this week the strange privilege of standing inside the cushion. We will not have that privilege for long.

This is an essay about what the cushion is hiding: what comes when the cushion runs out, what the people closest to the numbers are already doing about it, and the question no politician has yet had the nerve to ask out loud.

The Calendar

Let me walk you through it slowly. Treat this calendar as a calendar of inventory, a calendar of mercies, a calendar of the things you have not yet had to feel.

Right now in May the tanker we started with is offloading crude that was loaded in February. The Houston-area refineries are turning it into the gasoline that will move through pipelines and trucks and into your tank by the end of the month. That is the visible piece. That is the piece you feel at the pump and the piece every cable news segment can describe. Behind it, on slower timelines, the rest of the cargo is making its way through the system.

Sulfur is the first one nobody told you about. Sulfur is mostly a byproduct of refining oil and processing natural gas, and the Middle East supplies almost half the world’s seaborne supply. When the Strait of Hormuz was strangled, sulfur was strangled with it.

Sulfur went from $650 a metric ton before the war to $1,060 this month, a 63% rise.

Sulfuric acid is up 158%.

You will not feel this at the pump.

You will feel it when your grocery bill rises in the fall, because sulfuric acid is what makes phosphoric acid, which is what makes phosphate fertilizer, which is what the corn and the wheat and the soybeans went into the ground with this spring. The fertilizer in the 2026 crop was bought at the new price. The 2026 harvest carries the new price into the 2027 supermarket aisle.

Three months for sulfur to show up in the chain that matters, six months for the phosphate, six to nine months for the urea. Iran is the Gulf region’s largest urea exporter, and Iran plus the countries downstream of Hormuz account for roughly 30% of global urea trade. Urea is nitrogen. Nitrogen is the difference between a fed country and a hungry one.

Six to nine months for the European natural gas, because the Hormuz closure knocked out about 10 billion cubic feet a day of liquefied natural gas, roughly a fifth of the global LNG market. In Europe, last winter storage was at 28% of capacity against a five-year average of 41%. Winter 2026–27 in Europe is the cliff.

Winter 2026–27 is the cliff for everything that touches a European supply chain, which is most things.

One to three months for petrochemicals, where the ICIS Global Petrochemical Index already rose 32.7% month over month in March, its steepest rise since the year 2000. Northeast Asia ethylene is up 88.6%. April European ethylene contracts set a record near €1,600 a ton, nearly double the post-Ukraine-invasion peak. Ethylene is plastic, ethylene is packaging, ethylene is the bag your bread comes in and the bottle your medicine comes in and the wrap on every component in the supply chain that does not have its own dedicated container. The price of putting things into other things has doubled and you have not yet noticed, because the things in other things on the shelves now were already in other things before the price doubled.

9 to 18 months for food on the shelves. The USDA’s most recent forecast puts 2026 food inflation at 3.6%. Independent forecasters put it at 4 to 4.5. The pre-war relief that was supposed to drop fertilizer prices this year is gone. The crop is in the ground at the new price. The harvest will be in by October. The grocery aisles will adjust in waves through 2027. The pre-war cushion runs out somewhere between August and October. That is when this country becomes a country we have not been in before.

The Quote

Last weekend 60 Minutes rebroadcast its segment on Andrew Ross Sorkin and his book about 1929. Everybody quoted the line everybody wanted to hear:

“I can assure you, unfortunately I wish I wasn’t saying this. We will have the crash.”

It went into the headlines, the explainers, the warnings, and the doom scroll. It is a quotable line and it deserved to be quoted. But Sorkin said something else in that segment that almost nobody quoted, and it is the line that should keep you up at night.

He said that the AI capex boom—the $400 billion plus that Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta are spending this year on AI infrastructure—is what is currently propping up the entire American economy. Think about this and let it melt your brain for a minute: without this current AI build-out we are already in a recession.

Lance Roberts at Real Investment Advice ran the numbers and showed his work. The S&P 500 minus AI infrastructure buildout spending is growing at 0%.

The non-AI part of the American stock market is in an earnings recession right now.

The AI capex is the only thing hiding the recession that has already arrived.

The capex underwriting the visible economy is the capex building the engine that will dismantle the labor market. The hand that is keeping the lights on this quarter is the hand that is wiring the kill switch for next quarter’s payroll.

The thing that lets the headline say “soft landing” is the thing that guarantees the next set of headlines will not. What we have been told to call growth is what other generations would have called a leveraged buyout of the American workforce financed by the workforce itself.

The capex is the cover-up. The capex is the weapon. The capex is also the cushion.

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What the CEOs Are Actually Doing

I’m here to tell you that the CEOs are not scared. The CEOs are not cowards. The CEOs are not silent because they are afraid.

The CEOs are silent because they are busy, and what they are busy doing in the silence is closing positions.

Jeff Bezos sold $5.7 billion of Amazon shares. Michael Dell sold $2.2 billion. Safra Catz at Oracle sold $2.5 billion. The Magnificent Seven leadership cohort cashed out in 2026 at levels analysts described as staggering. These are not the kinds of sales you make on the way up. These are the kinds of sales you make when you have access to numbers the rest of us do not yet have access to, and you have decided that the numbers are no longer your friend.

Corporate America authorized $665 billion in share buybacks in the first four months of 2026. That is the most ever to start a year. The full-year pace executes near $1 trillion in buybacks, the largest single-year transfer of corporate cash to shareholders in the history of the modern American economy. The boardrooms are returning the money to themselves before anything else can happen to it.

Morgan Stanley projects 2026 investment-grade corporate bond issuance to exceed $2 trillion. That is the largest year of corporate borrowing in history. Companies are rushing to refinance debt before credit conditions tighten. They are locking the door before the storm.

Chief financial officer turnover hit a seven-year high in 2025, with 262 CFO departures, more than at any point since the financial crisis. CFOs are the canaries in the coal mine of corporate finance. They leave first. These past numbers should be on the front page of every business section in the country and are instead in trade publications most readers have never heard of.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for March showed:

Professional and Business Services openings down by 318,000 in a single month.

Layoffs in that sector were up by 153,000.

Information sector openings are down 33% year-over-year, the steepest drop of any private industry.

The white-collar hiring freeze has already happened. It did not announce itself; it just stopped hiring. Ask me how I know.

Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on cash equivalent to 31% of its total assets, an all-time high. That is Warren Buffett, the most patient and most well-informed investor of the modern era, telling you what he sees coming by what he is refusing to spend. These are not the actions of people who do not know. These are not the actions of people who are afraid or who are cowards. These are the actions of people who know exactly what’s coming.

The silence isn’t cowardice.

The silence is the sound of money moving.

Four CEOs have broken the silence in any meaningful way:

Jamie Dimon, in his April letter to JPMorgan shareholders, called inflation “the skunk at the party” and warned of a sentiment shift toward cash.

Larry Fink at BlackRock said openly that $150 oil would trigger “a stark and steep recession.”

Mike Wirth at Chevron compared the Hormuz disruption to the oil shocks of the 1970s.

Bernard Arnault at LVMH called the situation a “world catastrophe.”

That is the entire list of four people telling the truth. Everyone else is selling stock.

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This Is Not a Recession

A recession is what we have all been trained to expect, because a recession is the only large economic event most of us know how to name. A recession is the only large economic event most of us have ever been allowed to talk about.

A depression, by comparison, only happened in our history books, at least for most of us in the Western world.

A recession is a fall in output that ends with a return to trend. A recession is the engine sputtering and then restarting. A recession is bad and then less bad and then average and then good again. A recession is something you can wait out. Hold on to your job if you can. Pay your bills if you can. The bounce will come.

This is not that.

In the first quarter of 2026 American manufacturing output rose 3.3%. Manufacturing hours fell 0.4%. Manufacturing productivity rose 3.6%. Did you catch that math? Output was up, hours were down, productivity was up. The factories are producing more, and the factories are using fewer hours of human labor to produce it. The wages paid to the humans no longer needed are no longer being paid. The factories do not need a recovery because the factories are not in a recession. The humans are.

The labor share of US GDP is at 54.1% in the first quarter of 2026. This is the lowest reading since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began the series in 1947. In the year 2000 it was 63%. Three-fourths of the entire post-war decline happened between 2000 and 2016. The collapse is systemic. AI may be the accelerant, but it is not the only cause. AI is just the technology that arrived at the precise moment the labor share was already in free fall and decided to give it a push.

There’s a name for this in the economic literature. It’s called productivity decoupling.

It happens when productivity climbs and wages do not, when the gain accrues to capital and the labor share falls. Daron Acemoglu and Pascual Restrepo have a sharper name for the technology that does it. They call it so-so technology. It’s so-so because it’s good enough to displace workers but not good enough to create new tasks that humans are needed for. It cuts the labor demand without compensating with new demand.

Much of the AI that’s being deployed right now is so-so in this exact sense.

It’s good enough to replace the customer service agent, not good enough to make her a more valuable knowledge worker. Good enough to fire her. Not good enough to need her.

There’s also a historical analog here. Robert Allen named it Engels’ Pause. Between 1780 and 1840 British output per worker rose 46% while real wages rose only 12%. That decoupling lasted 60 years. The wage catch-up began only in the second half of the nineteenth century, and even then it was won, not given, through a half-century of mass political organizing, the slow death of laissez-faire, the first stirrings of the welfare state, and an enormous amount of human suffering in between.

This is the analog for this moment. 60 years is the analog.

We are not waiting for a quarter to turn. We are not waiting for the next fiscal year to get better.

We are sitting at the front edge of a phase that, if we do nothing, will define the rest of the lifetimes of everyone reading this and most of their children.

We have been calling this a recession because recession is the only word we’ve been allowed to use. The word recession lets us wait. We are no longer permitted to wait. We have been calling it cyclical because the word cyclical lets us hope, but the cycle is broken. The labor share has been falling for 26 years, and the technology that is going to push it over the edge and fall harder is online now.

The only thing currently obscuring the magnitude of the displacement is a tanker that is, this very afternoon, offloading on the Gulf Coast.

And the buildout of the AI datacenters that will replace you.

The Question No One Has Asked

Here is the question no politician has yet had the nerve to put on a debate stage or campaign ad:

What replaces wages as the mechanism of dignified participation in this country?

Or to put it another way: if people can’t make money by doing a job, how in the hell are they supposed to pay for things in our late-stage capitalist society?

For two hundred years the answer to “How do you live here?” has been: “You work a job.” That sentence has been the architecture of American identity for so long that we have forgotten it is a sentence. It is the bedrock under everything else: the citizenship; the dignity; the meaning; the marriage; the mortgage; the kids’ shoes; the savings account; the funeral plot. Everything.

Everything in the long, slow unfolding of the ideal American Dream life.

The wage was the answer to the question. The wage was the question, dressed up in the answer’s clothes. The wage is now, for tens of millions of Americans, in the process of becoming an answer the system no longer wants to give. Not just at the bottom of the wage scale. In the middle.

The 47-year-old Salesforce administrator in Indianapolis, with her three kids, one of whom has special needs, one of whom is on a traveling soccer team, and the third who aspires to the best design schools. The legal researcher in Cleveland, and his student loan payments. The marketing coordinator in Portland. The customer service supervisor in Tulsa. The technical writer in Cincinnati. The HR business partner in Tampa. The product manager in Austin who took the buyout last month and has not been able to find anything within $40,000 of her old base salary. The accountant in Pittsburgh. The paralegal in Sacramento. The analyst in Atlanta. These are not the people the political class has trained itself to defend. These are the people the political class has spent forty years assuming would always be okay because they had college degrees and white-collar jobs and 401(k)s and houses.

The political class is wrong, and the math will, between now and the end of this decade, prove it. The displacement of middle-class work is not a recession. It is the dissolution of the wage relationship as the operating principle of middle-class life.

What replaces wages as the mechanism of dignified participation in this country?

That will be the question of every coming election, whether the candidates know it or not. The first politician who shows the courage and self-awareness to name it and frame it inherits the largest political coalition since the New Deal. So far no one has done it.

Bernie Sanders has gestured at it.

Josh Hawley has gestured at it from the other direction.

JD Vance has gestured at it in his ideologically incoherent way.

No one has said these sentences out loud. The sentences we need to hear are: The wage as we knew it is ending. The country needs a new answer. We are going to design it.

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The Musk Trick

Last month the world’s richest man posted a sentence on X.

He capitalized HIGH. He distinguished it from basic income. In a follow-up he added: There will be universal high income—not merely basic income. Everyone will have the best medical care, food, home, transport, and everything else. Sustainable abundance.

Then he refused to put a number on it. When Bernie Sanders asked him on May 22 how the program would be financed when Musk himself opposes a 5% wealth tax on the $817 billion in personal wealth he currently sits on, Elon Musk did not answer. He has, in fact, never answered.

The only number anywhere near this discourse is Andrew Yang’s 2020 Freedom Dividend: $1,000 a month, $12,000 a year. For comparison, the 2026 federal poverty line for a single adult is $15,960. $12,000 is below the poverty line for one person. It is 36% of the poverty line for a family of four. It does not cover the national median rent of $1,370 a month in a country where the median apartment is one bedroom in a city you might not actually want to live in.

It is not high, and it is not basic. It is starvation rebranded as utopia.

The trick is not the number. The trick on us is the absence of a number. The word “high” in Musk’s quote is doing political work the math will never support. The phrase “sustainable abundance” is doing political work that financing will never support. The vagueness about the mechanism is doing political work that no actual mechanism could survive contact with. This is what designing-from-the-top looks like when the people at the top do not intend to share.

It is a rhetorical preemption. It claims the question has been answered so that the real answer never has to be designed. It puts a slogan on the public’s desire and absorbs it. It will buy a decade of acquiescence on a promise that costs the promiser nothing to make, because the promise will never be cashed.

Naming this matters. What is happening right now, in real time, on the platform that owns the largest single political conversation in the country, is a rhetorical capture of the post-wage question by the people most opposed to the post-wage answer.

Musk is not designing the answer. He is making sure the answer is not designed, that it is never designed.

There is a difference between someone saying I do not know what we should do and someone saying I have already figured out what we should do and it is sustainable abundance. Do not worry your pretty little heads about the math. The second one is more dangerous.

The first one at least leaves the design table open, where we might have to fight for seats, but at least there are seats.

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What an Honest Answer Looks Like

What would an honest answer look like? Not a comprehensive policy brief. That’s a different essay, and possibly a different decade. The categories an honest answer requires are not hard to name. They’ve been sitting in the literature, half built, for years. Here are some starters I propose we consider:

Wage insurance for the displaced. Not a thousand dollars a month. Real money, pegged to the wage being replaced. If your job goes to an agent, the insurance carries you at your old wage minus a small reduction, for a period of years long enough to retrain into something that still exists. This is how Switzerland handles industrial displacement. This is how Denmark does it. The mechanisms exist. The political will does not.

Model-layer taxation. Every API call to a frontier AI model carries a small tax. The thing producing the productivity gain funds the redistribution of the productivity gain. This is not radical. We tax gasoline to fund roads. We tax cigarettes to fund cancer screening. We can tax tokens to fund the human cost of token replacement. The mechanism is functionally trivial. The collection point already exists at the cloud-provider layer. Tokens, if you don’t know, are the unit of measurement for AI work—each fragment of language an AI processes is a token, billed for in fractions of a cent.

A sovereign wealth fund holding equity in frontier AI companies. The Alaska Permanent Fund model, applied to the model layer. Norway built a $1.5 trillion fund on North Sea oil. Singapore did it on trade flows. The United States, sitting at the center of the most productivity-explosive technology since electrification, has refused to consider doing it on compute. There is no reason that this is unthinkable except that the people who would lose the most are the people who currently write the rules, and don’t want us to think it.

Universal Basic Services plus Participation Income. Universal Basic Services would mean compute, healthcare, transit, broadband, and education become public utilities, the way water is. Participation Income means the cash side of the dividend goes to humans contributing the things humans uniquely can contribute—caregiving, teaching, art, mutual aid, community organizing, the long quiet labor of raising the next generation, the long quiet labor of tending to the sick and the old. This is what dignified participation looks like when the wage is no longer the only mechanism for it.

A real number. Pick one. $36,000 a year per adult, to start. It’s not much, but it is survivable. It’s above the poverty line. It’s below the median wage. It’s designed to keep people inside the economy rather than push them out of it. It’s indexed to productivity, not inflation, so that as the AI dividend grows, the human share grows with it.

This is not communism. None of what I have described above is communism. Calling it communism is the next phase of the rhetorical preemption, and it is already starting.

This is what every advanced economy in the world is going to have to design in the next 10 years if there is going to be a country left to govern.

Spoiler alert: the countries that design it first inherit the talent, the stability, and the political legitimacy. The countries that wait will get the riots.

The Fourth Turning

What we are inside of has happened in this country before. William Strauss and Neil Howe called it a Turning. They coined a term, saeculum, the length of a long human life. They said every saeculum produces a Turning. Roughly every 80 years the institutional order breaks, and a new one gets built in the broken place. There have been three in American history:

1773–1791: The American Revolution and the writing of the Constitution. The colonial order broke. A new constitutional order replaced it.

1860–1865: The Civil War and the start of Reconstruction. The slaveholding order broke. A new free-labor order, however incomplete, replaced it.

1929–1946: The Great Depression, the New Deal, and the Second World War. The Gilded Age order broke. A new social-contract order—the eight-hour day, Social Security, the GI Bill, the SEC, the FDIC, federally insured mortgages—replaced it. The long American middle class replaced it.

Every 80 years, give or take. Count forward from 1946: we are in one now. The Fourth Turning.

What is the top story of this moment? The technological inflection point? The geopolitical war? The labor share collapse? The institutional decay? The collapse of consensus reality? The capture of the rhetorical commons?

These are not separate stories. These are all the same story, and they are all visible signs of an order breaking.

The question is not whether the rebuild happens. The rebuild always happens. Always.

The question is who shows up at the design table while the rebuild is still being designed. The CEOs are at that table right now, designing through their buybacks and their AI capex.

The administration is at the table right now, designing through the tariffs and the war, the appointments, the executive orders, and the continual grift.

The world’s richest man is at the table right now. He is designing through the rhetorical preemption.

The American public, the displaced knowledge-worker class, the working-class voters who have voted for change four cycles in a row, have not yet been invited to the design table.

These people do not know the design table exists. That is the table we have to discover and break into. The seats at that table are ours, and we must take them.

We have approximately 3 to 9 months before the inventory cushion runs out and the supply-side shocks start landing on the demand side of the household balance sheet. We have approximately 12 to 24 months before the AI displacement curve goes from gradual to nonlinear. We have approximately 3 to 5 years before the political consequences of having handled none of this become so severe that we are no longer in a country we recognize.

The math has a calendar.

The pages are turning on that calendar, whether we know it or not.

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The Last Ships

The tanker is still offloading. Somewhere on the Gulf Coast right now, the last of the pre-war crude is being pumped through the pipelines and into the refineries and into the cars and into the country we still recognize. The cargo is on its way. The cushion runs out in August, then September, then October, then the winter, then the harvest, then on the shelves, then in the household budget, then in the layoffs, then the election, then the country on the other side of it, which will be a country we do not yet have a name for.

We have nine months. That is not much time. It is also not nothing.

In every Fourth Turning before this one, the design happened during the crisis, not before it. The Constitution was written in 1787, after the Articles of Confederation had failed, not back in 1773. The New Deal was drafted in 1933, not in 1928.

The terms of every new American order were written by people who walked into the room while the old order was still on fire. They did not wait for the smoke to clear. They wrote with the smoke still in their eyes and lungs.

A small group of people can change the course of history. That is not simple optimism. That is historical observation. It has happened in this country three times. It is going to happen a fourth.

The only question is whose vocabulary defines the rebuild. The math is not stoppable. It is allocatable. The tankers are not stoppable. The cargo is not stoppable. The displacement is not stoppable.

But where the cargo goes, who pays for it, who profits from its replacement, and what we owe one another in the country that emerges on the other side of this—all of that is allocatable.

All of that is a sentence that we get to write, if we show up at the table with the pen.

We have a job. We have nine months and a job. The job is to walk into the room where the table exists while the old order is still on fire, and write the sentence that no politician has yet had the nerve or the courage to write.

The CEOs already know the sentence is coming. That is why they are selling all their stock and building bunkers.

The rest of us should get to work writing it now.

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Cliff’s Note: Blue Amp COO Lawrence Winnerman has written something here you’re going to want to read twice.

He pulls together what the CEOs are quietly doing while the press looks the other way, why what’s coming isn’t just recession, what Elon Musk’s ‘universal high income’ slogan is really doing, and the question future elections will actually be about. Every claim sourced. Every number checked. We’re proud to be running it first on Blue Amp.

If it hits you in the gut, it did mine: subscribe, throw us some cash at our Ko-Fi, re-stack, share, and drop a comment.

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The conversation gets sharper when this audience pushes back.

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