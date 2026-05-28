Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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James's avatar
James
9h

Expect a government response to AI causing loss of employment to be much same as the response to exporting manufacturing jobs to the far east. Margins and CEO compensation are the priority.

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Kat B's avatar
Kat B
10h

Every time I go to the store, the prices are higher and higher and higher. The gas is higher and higher, and no reason in four years no jobs healthcare more expensive with less I'm telling you by the summer it's gonna be hot and there's gonna be no food and no place to go people are gonna be pissed. It's gonna be disastrous.

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