ICE Executions and the Collapse of the Rule of Law: AMPED UP with Guest Qasim Rashid

I’m not going to sugarcoat this one. This was one of those shows that leaves you angry, shaken, and more convinced than ever that what’s happening in this country isn’t theoretical anymore—it’s real, it’s violent, and it’s accelerating.

David Shuster and I opened the show with breaking news out of Minneapolis that stopped both of us cold: ICE agents shot and killed a woman sitting in her car. DHS immediately went into damage-control propaganda mode, claiming she posed a threat. The video tells a different story. Witnesses tell a different story. And the law—actual Supreme Court precedent—tells a different story. There was no imminent threat. What we watched looks like an execution, not law enforcement.

David brought his trademark clarity and discipline to the conversation, walking through what the law actually says about use of lethal force and why the official narrative doesn’t hold up. We kept coming back to a point that matters deeply: constitutional rights don’t disappear because someone is undocumented. Due process applies to all of us—or it applies to none of us.

That’s when Qasim Rashid, Esq. joined us, and the conversation leveled up fast. Qasim didn’t hedge. He laid out exactly how qualified immunity has been twisted into a shield for state violence, why this doctrine has no grounding in the Constitution, and how it’s now being weaponized by a Supreme Court captured by MAGA ideology.

Qasim also did something incredibly important: he gave people practical, life-saving information. What to say if ICE approaches you. What not to say. When to ask if you’re being detained. When to demand a lawyer—and why silence is often your strongest protection. This wasn’t abstract legal theory; this was real-world guidance for surviving an increasingly lawless system.

From there, the conversation widened—because it has to. We connected what’s happening in Minneapolis to what just happened in Venezuela. Illegal force abroad. Illegal force at home. Civilian deaths treated as collateral damage. And a political class—especially Democratic leadership—that still seems terrified to say the obvious words: illegal, unconstitutional, criminal.

David pushed hard on the global consequences: What happens when the U.S. behaves like a rogue state? What happens when international law becomes optional? What happens when “sphere of influence” logic gets normalized again? These aren’t academic questions—they’re how you end up with chaos, civil war, and global instability.

And through it all, Qasim kept returning to the core truth: this isn’t left versus right. It’s billionaire oligarchs and their enablers versus everyone else. It’s extraction, repression, and fear—used deliberately to keep people divided while power concentrates at the top.

This was a hard show. But it was also a necessary one. Because pretending this is normal is how we lose everything.