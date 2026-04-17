Hegseth Quoted Pulp Fiction as Scripture. It Gets Worse From There

Cliff’s Note: The internet had one job this week: hold up a mirror to the absurdity. It delivered. Shuster rounds up the best comedic satire — from AI Lego rap battles to Pete Hegseth quoting Pulp Fiction as scripture — and if you’re not laughing, you’re not paying attention.
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David Shuster is back with his weekly countdown of the internet’s sharpest comedic satire — and this week, the material practically wrote itself. One cabinet member quoted scripture that turned out to be... not scripture. Trump posted something so unhinged he had to pretend it was something else entirely. C-SPAN became accidentally hilarious just by stating facts. And the #1 clip? It came from the last country you’d expect, and it goes harder than anything produced in the United States this week. Five clips, ranked — and Shuster’s top pick is worth the wait.
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