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Cherie Rosenstein's avatar
Cherie Rosenstein
4h

Because of his oversized ego and acute sensitivity, no one relentlessly self-promotes like Trump does. He always believed that he was annointed to lead the world. But he also acts like a 79-year-old child------psychopathic, demanding and vengeful.. He hates and targets anyone who dares to criticize him. His lawlessness and lust for glory, power and wealth are shocking and unacceptable. His love for the almighty dollar determines every decision he makes. He has proven to be a very dangerous demagogue.

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Hope Crescione's avatar
Hope Crescione
4h

Donald Trump was never raised to have any feelings for others, or to have any ethical thoughts at all. This reality is now in a dying brain free fall. His brain function is failing, and that makes hime even more dangerous to the whole world. Those who are in positions to act MUST do so now. They need to locate their backbones, and honor the oaths they made...to our Constitution, our country, and to all of us, and put a stop to the madness. He also breaks the law virtually every day. They have plenty of justifications for taking action to protect our world and our future.

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