Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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Aunt Deb's avatar
Aunt Deb
5h

Such a way with words! If DJT had won in 2020 half of us would have been dead of Covid

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Fern's avatar
Fern
6h

I had this, and it distroyed my relationship, my partner couldn’t handle my illness

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