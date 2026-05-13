Iran Has 1,000 Pounds of 60% Enriched Uranium. The Inspectors Are Locked Out.

This week on Amped Up, Cliff and David Shuster sit down with Alan Eyre—the principal architect of the JCPOA under President Obama and the first Persian-speaking spokesperson the U.S. State Department ever had.

This is no cable-news pundit explaining Iran. This is the man who was in the room—not “ballroom”—when the deal was written, who knows centrifuges by serial number, and who’s spent the last decade watching one administration’s strategic disaster compound into the next.

Eyre walks Cliff and David through the math nobody on the tv will lay out plainly: Iran is now sitting on roughly 440 kilograms—1,000 pounds—of 60% highly enriched uranium, the IAEA inspectors have been locked out since June 2025, and the first 12-day war with Iran and current war have changed Iran’s calculus from being a “hedge state” to a “we might as well weaponize” state. Wonderful.

If you’ve ever wanted a coherent explanation for how we got from Obama’s deal to a botched Iran war to an Iran full of enriched uranium we can’t monitor, this is that. And it comes from one of the very few people in this world actually qualified to give it.

The interview goes further.

Eyre lays out what an actual deal with Iran would have to look like now, and how much harder it would be to get with raving-middle-of-the-night-Truth-Social Stalin on the case. Eyre explains why Libya and Ukraine are the cautionary tales every nuclear-aspirant country studies. And as for gas prices? As my New York brethren might say, “fuggedaboutit,” we’re’ screwed for the foreseeable future. Trump, according to Eyre, just helped Iran learn a tactic they hadn’t considered before his boneheaded attack. They now realize they can hold us—and the world—hostage, endlessly, with the economic damage they can cause by blocking the Strait of Hormuz.

Well done, Donald. You’ve again pioneered a whole reality when it comes to f*king up.

Cliff had to bring a bit of levity by joking that Saudi Arabia will get a nuke within a Jared-Kushner-Affinity-Partners-deposit of Iran getting one. Then he closes with a line that should be on a billboard somewhere in Washington: “We are livestreaming the fall of the Roman Empire.” Eyre, meanwhile, frames Trump not as the disease but as the symptom of an American system that’s been incapacitating itself since the 1970s. It is sober, expert, and unsparing—and Cliff and Shuster, to their credit, mostly stay out of the way and let him share his expertise with the audience. So pour a drink. Take an hour of your time. This is the kind of conversation that doesn’t happen on cable anymore, because cable can’t afford the silence between the answers.

You just read a paragraph that named four countries, two wars, one nuclear inspection regime, and a person who actually helped write one of the most important treaties in a generation—and got through it without a chyron. That’s because Blue Amp Media doesn’t have an executive producer asking us to cut to commercial before the really smart guest finishes sharing their wisdom. The kind Fox likely has snipers placed around their headquarters to prevent from reaching a tv signal. We have you.

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Same fight.

—Cliff

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