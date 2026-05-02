CHEATERS: Supreme Court’s Right-Wing 6 Just Gutted Your Voting Rights

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This week on Amped Up, Cliff and David Shuster sit down with Kait Justice—the Substack investigator earning the nickname “the Epstein whisperer”—and the conversation goes where anyone in corporate media would start wetting their pants like a Russian insider staying in a hotel room with a balcony on the 5th floor.

The Supreme Court just gutted the Voting Rights Act in Louisiana v. Callais. Three weeks earlier, on April 9, Melania Trump delivered an unprompted six-and-a-half-minute statement at the White House: denying her own ties to Epstein, calling for survivors to testify under oath before Congress, and pointedly never defending her husband. And one of Trump’s longtime confidants, a man who allegedly trafficked his own ex-wife out of Brazil—sits inside the current administration. Kait connects every dot. Cliff and Shuster eagerly encourage any doubting dots to comply with Kate’s demands.

The pattern she uncovers is the entire predator-class playbook in one frame: a corrupt court protecting itself, a billionaire-and-spook network reaching back to the 1953 Iran coup, and a current conflagration that just happens to enrich the Saudi royal court, Jared Kushner’s affinity fund, Howard Lutnick, and a string of no-bid defense contracts to the right billionaires.

Trump tired of waking each morning to 3rd degree burns from exposure to daylight, or the cardiac paddles. At least now he has the massively, ridiculous, out-in-the-open corruption to excite him like was struck by a gilded lightning bolt to power his rise each day. Because he’s losing just about everything else, and that doesn’t include the fact that he has to actually admit to being Eric’s dad.

Kait walks through what she found out about Bill Barr’s family, and when combined with Cliff’s personal experiences in New York with those connected to the Barrs—and his background in history of U.S. intelligence—they put some serious puzzle pieces in place. You’ll never look at the Trump’s corrupt-as-Tammany-Hall-on-meth DOJ the same way again.

Because they go By the time the conversation reaches Epstein’s so-called “suicide,” Kait offers a third option nobody on in monopoly media will say out loud. Ever. This is the episode you send to the friend who still thinks “it’s all just a coincidence.”

Friends, this is a conversation that doesn’t happen in corporate news—because they’re owned by the predator class Kait calls out, and seemingly on a daily mission to pretend Trump’s reality is…actual reality, and, shit, what about that book deal?? No way Joe-Blow Journalist is risking that! Meanwhile, Blue Amp Media—or BAM, as we’re affectionately known—is independent, un-captured, and only here because you fund it.

We’re proud to share writers and investigators like Kait, as well as our own own Ellie Leonard and Emmy-winner David Shuster, the leading journalists relentlessly pattern-tracking Epstein and predator-class work on Blue Amp, and Substack in general.

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—Cliff

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