TOP 5 SATIRE CLIPS THAT RUINED THE GOP'S WEEK

Friends, every week David Shuster makes us laugh and think with his video wrap-ups. We can only bring those to you through his generosity, and the subscriptions of fine people like you. Please support his great work by subscribing now.

—Cliff

Shuster is back with the Top 5 comedic satire clips of the week, and the writers’ room of the internet has been busy. Five AI-driven, song-parody, and Lego-animated takedowns made the cut, and not one of them needs more than ninety seconds to ruin a politician’s day. Patrick Fitzgerald gives Rudy Giuliani the send-off he didn’t earn. The Muppets show up to explain the Strait of Hormuz with a song you’ll be humming through Tuesday. A Lego version of Mike Johnson sweats through his own poll numbers in real time. And then there’s a fake pharmaceutical ad—you’ve probably already seen the gif of it floating around your feed, but you have not seen Shuster’s framing of it, which is the version that sticks.

The number one clip is a 1960s-sitcom parody so on-the-nose that even people who weren’t alive for the original will get the joke instantly. We’re not going to spoil the title—Shuster makes you wait for it—but if you’ve spent the last six weeks watching a botched war stagger forward while the cabinet pretends it’s all going to plan, this one is going to land. Hit play. Laugh out loud. Then send it to the most wound-up person in your life. Public service.

This is what Blue Amp Media does that corporate news won’t—five viral clips your network won’t air, packaged with the only host who would actually let them play. We are independent, uncaptured, and only here because you fund it.

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…and drop a comment below with your favorite clip from the countdown—Shuster reads them, and so do I.

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— Cliff

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