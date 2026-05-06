Bob Cesca Joins Cliff and Shuster—and It Goes Exactly Where You Hoped

Three things happened on this week’s Amped Up. We brought on our old friend Bob Cesca—sexy liberal, podcaster-before-podcasting-was-a-thing, brilliant Trump-era analyst, and exactly the right wingman for a long-form takedown. The conversation went exactly where you hoped it would. And David Shuster—the Emmy-winning former MSNBC anchor—turned in a comedy set so unhinged that Bob had to admit on the record that he was going to have to up his game. The man who used to read teleprompters at Hardball is now riffing on six-inch ballroom glass, Trump’s confused relationship with measurement, Stephen Miller drafting “Liebenstraum” at a Clinton-era Christmas party, and the geopolitics of ball-shaver inflation in the post-Hormuz economy. If you’ve never seen Shuster fully off the leash, this is the episode that earns him a second career.

Underneath the laughs is a real argument. Bob walks Cliff and David through the Trump-ballroom shakedown—Chuck Grassley quietly tacking $1 billion in “security” onto a DHS bill while 20 million Americans are about to lose their ACA subsidies and the predator class throws itself a Versailles cosplay party in front of the Oval Office. The conversation runs through Trump’s increasingly visible cognitive collapse on camera (mutilization is now a word, apparently), Republican primary-challenge cowardice, the right-wing influencer rebellion already chewing into the MAGA base (Megyn Kelly, MTG, Tucker, Massie, Alex Jones), the Suicide Squad cabinet, the Marco Rubio “taint” question, and the most ruthless Chuck Grassley take you’ll hear this year—including the fact that he’s the only sitting senator who voted against the MLK holiday in 1982 and is currently fourth in line to the presidency. Hit play. Pour something. This one delivers.

This is the kind of show that doesn’t happen on cable—because cable doesn’t let you run an hour of substance, the funniest bit Shuster has ever turned in, and a brutally honest read on the predator class without three executives panicking about advertisers. Blue Amp Media is independent, uncaptured, and only here because you fund it. Subscribe to BAM at $60 a year—five bucks a month, less than a bad sandwich.

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