"There Isn't a Tent Big Enough for Both of Us"—Joe Walsh on Graham Platner

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Thursday on Tequila Talk, Cliff and Joe Walsh squared off over the most chaotic Senate race in America. Janet Mills just dropped out of Maine. The field now belongs to Graham Platner—the populist insurgent with a beard, a flannel shirt, a Nazi tattoo he claims he didn’t get and covered up, but Joe claims he lied about, and the kind of working-class authenticity Democratic primary voters—really all Americans—say they’re starving for.

The problem? Walsh isn’t buying it. “There isn’t a tent big enough for Joe Walsh and Graham Platner,” he tells Cliff in one of the sharpest lines of the night. And then they go—two friends, half a bottle of tequila in, fighting over whether the Democratic Party needs fighters, saints, or something neither of them can quite name to stop the GOP’s fascist machine.

The conversation goes deeper than Maine. It runs through Mills’ filibuster support that cost her Cliff’s support, through the Hungary playbook that just ended Orbán, through the question of whether you’d vote for Rashida Tlaib if she were running against Susan Collins in your state, and through the harder question underneath all of it: when the GOP nominated Trump three times, did they take character off the table for everyone—and what does the Democratic Party become if it follows?

Cliff closes with a stake-the-ground call for institutional reform: 17 justices on the Supreme Court, a bigger House, the filibuster gone, and six-to-nine Senate pickups in 2026. If you’ve ever wondered what an honest argument between two friends who agree on the stakes but disagree on the tactics actually sounds like, this is it. Pour something good and hit play.

This is what independent media does that corporate news won’t—two people who like each other, disagree publicly, name names, and don’t pull punches because no advertiser is hovering over the conversation.

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