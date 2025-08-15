Trump's Phony & Fiendish Cabal of Fanatics Expose Themselves
No mystery where they come from..sharpen human appetite to where it can split atoms w/ desire, build egos the size of cathedrals, fiber-optically connect the world -John Milton "The Devil's Advocate"
Video Blue Letter
Welcome to our Video Newsletter! Our independent-media antidote to Monopoly Media pablum, where we curate our best-of videos we produce for you over week or two.
Forget corporate-owned, conventional un-wisdom. Prepare for some TRUTH…