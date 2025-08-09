Of Canoes and Caesars: J.D. Vance’s Imperial Birthday Float
The pampered prince of political prostitution enjoys the spoils of betraying everything he ever said he believed
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By David Shuster
We are now a nation governed not by leaders, but by increasingly cartoonish simulations animated more by vanity than virt…