It's Bird Flu! It's a Plane Crash! It's Super-Fascist!
I want to smash it up. I want to break it up. I want to f*k it up. I want to watch it come down. Maybe afraid of it let's discredit it, let's pick away at it - Nine Inch Nails, "March of the Pigs"
Blue Letter: In This Edition
💪 The Soundcheck Fund! - It’s Been Kicked Off!
👊 My Column - It Kicks Trump-Lover Dean Cain’s a**
Folks, The Number of New Paid Subscribers has Dramatically Slowed this Past Week. Without Them, We Can’t Continue to Expand The Soundcheck Fund—Just as Trump Kills the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Please Consider a Paid S…