Trump Mimics Stalin, Uses Total BS to Kill BLS
You play with the truth. Oh you're killing me with your Pro-pro-pro-pro-pro-pro-pro-pro-pro-pro-pro-pro, Ga-ga-ga-ga-ga-ga-ga-ga-ga-ga-ga-ganda - Muse, "Propaganda"
Cliff’s Note
Folks, The Number of New Paid Subscribers has Dramatically Slowed this Past Week. Without Them, We Can’t Continue to Expand The Soundcheck Fund—Just as Trump Kills the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Please Consider a Paid Subscription to Support the Growth of Independent Media