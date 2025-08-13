Trump & Demented Peeping Tom Pals Peek in Your Bedroom
Sick of the dark ways we march to the drummin. Jump when they tell us they wanna see jumpin. F*k that I wanna see some fists pumpin. Risk somethin take back what's yours -Linkin Park "Hands Held High"
BLUE LETTER
Thank You For Your Support, My Friends! A Paid Subscription for $1.50/Week Provides our Soundcheck Fund With Resources to Amplify Independent Creators! We Need You. Help Us Save Our Democracy
In This Letter!
😁 David Shuster’s Great video
👊 My Column
🥃 NYT Pitchbot’s Hilarious Pitches
Cliff’s Note: Next week we’ll try splitting this into two …