Tyrannical & Twisted Trump Sends "his" Troops Into DC
The bugle sounds, the charge begins. But on this battlefield no one wins - Iron Maiden, "The Trooper"
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Cliff’s Note: I intended to write about Trump’s autocratic attack on DC…but realized I already have. So I’ll share some of those insights again..
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