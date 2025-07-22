Masked Men & Muzzled Laws: The Federal Jackboot at the Surgery Door
It can happen here. And it is, but not with a cross and a flag, but with a mask and no identification
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Weekly Substack AMA w/ Cliff & David, video posted for paid subscribers! Starting next week!
Insider stories in regular columns or videos, live shout-outs to new paid members, behind the scenes video/pics from oru livestreams, video production, etc, and a lottery for free merch
Ability to comme…