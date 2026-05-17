Trump’s Is On His Knees Before China—And America Pays the Price

by Cliff Schecter

There’s an old Chinese proverb: “one cannot have both the fish and the bear’s paw.”

A simple reminder we cannot have all we wish for in life. Updated for Donald Trump, it might say:

One cannot have both the fish and the bear’s paw…and the sense of self and cognitive ability to assess situations logically, process information objectively, filter out emotional distortions or distractions, and not tongue-bathe a murderous dictator in Beijing like your mouth has a franchise agreement with Bath & Body Works.

Former Biden Ad Writer Cliff Schecter & Former Congressman Joe Walsh Sipping & Talking

Yes, Trump’s sojourn to “Jine-ah” was the main topic the illustrious Mr. Walsh and I discussed on Tequila Talk this week. Trump’s sickening display of moral flaccidity was nothing new. As a 14-yr old boy, I had posters of Samantha Foxx and Tia Carrere on my wall. In 80-yr-old Trumpistan, it’s Orban, Putin, gold, Dr. Doom, gold, Xi, an AR-15, Erdogan, gold, and Kim Jong-Un. The man has a fetish for gold and “strongmen.” Which is another way of saying that if you’ve in any way successfully repressed anywhere from tens of millions to a billion of your countrymen/women via an enormous kleptocracy, personal threat, torture, or murder, you’re totally Trump’s guy!

This sends a thrill up Trump’s leg like Rich Lowry admitted feeling when he saw Sarah Palin on the tv. You remember Lowry, professional white guy for something like 232 lunar cycles at The National Review? In any case, when Trump first saw Xi, he full-on puckered-up. He was so excited it may’ve appeared like he just discovered another tax break for burying his first wife on the 14th hole. (I-hyperbole—just a bit).

Trump transitions into a little boy around all mass murderers who flatter him with tall tales of his many accomplishments in the arena of being Donald Trump. It’s what toddler Trump always wanted as he gazed longingly across the then-cement-boot-stuffed East River—from his affluent Jamaica Estate neighborhood in Queens—to the klieg lights of Manhattan. Donald dreamt of being a star.

I knew Mary Katherine Gallagher, superstar. She was a friend of mine. And Donald you’re no Mary Katherine Gallagher

But when the real stars find you to be a wholly untalented, repulsive, gauche, mundane, moronic, crackbrained, laughably-wretched d*ck chisel, you go all in for those who make people love them by killing them if they don’t. Even if these same dictators all privately think, like everyone else, you’re a schmuck. And just flatter you to manipulate you so further betray your country.

Former Congress critter Joe and I also had a great conversation about the MAGA lies/attacks on one of the few Republicans to stand up to his highness, Thomas Massie. Massie’s a Rep. from Northern Kentucky. We’re seeing all the slimey ads here in the Cincy market. It’s the exact refuse you’d expect from the guy carrying forward the assisted suicide of the United States of America to enrich himself and his sons Uday and Qusay.

The golden…calf injury to stay out of Vietnam

Also, do airline pilots “bark” and “meow” to air traffic controllers at 10,000 feet? Well, if you watch, you’ll find out about a few guys you may not want to fly piloting your aircraft in the future. Also, is it social democrat or democratic socialist? I have opinions.

All of these important topics are broken down honestly for you as Walsh and I discuss serious political topics (+ a fun one thrown in) with all the humor two humans can muster. While sipping some tequila for a great conversation!

The billionaire-owned networks call this “strategy.” We call it fighting for democracy.

BAM/Tequila Talk give you weekly access to insider knowledge of a former Congressman who exposes bad guys. Fearless analysis following the money and exposing the propaganda.

Become a paid subscriber. Keep building media that gives autocrats and cable-news-ocrats night terrors. We are only here because you fund us. We can only be here if you fund us. 👇

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- Cliff

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