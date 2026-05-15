Erica Kirk. The Golden Idol. Randy Rainbow. Five Takedowns in Six Minutes.

Shuster is back with this week’s Top 5 comedic satire clips, and the writers’ room of the internet has been working overtime. A Turning Point USA CEO gets the Elvis Costello treatment for a bizarre video that’s already taken on a life of its own. A Lego-AI hip-hop track recaps Beijing flipping the script on the Trump trade team’s motorcade in real time. And a Cecil B. DeMille-style epic—starring Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham, Caroline Levitt, and a South Carolina pastor—commemorates a particular 22-foot tribute that has to be seen to be believed.

The top two clips are the killers. Randy Rainbow takes a Billie Eilish Barbie anthem and reweaponizes it against the Trump cabinet’s most enthusiastic ass-kissers. And the number one clip is an old Irish folk song that should not, by any logic, be this catchy applied to Trump’s Strait of Hormuz disaster—but it is, and you’ll be humming it through Thursday. Shuster makes you wait for them. Pour something. Press play. Then send it to the most wound-up person on your contact list.

This is what Blue Amp Media does that corporate news won’t—five viral takedowns your network won’t air, packaged with the only host who’d even let them play. We are independent, uncaptured, and only here because you fund it.

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