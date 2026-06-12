Top 5 Satire Clips: Trump Booed, Asleep, Blaming Biden

What a week: Trump got booed at the Knicks game, fell asleep in public, and — naturally — blamed Biden. David Shuster is here to make it all funny, counting down the five best AI political satire clips of the week, fast in and fast out. It’s six minutes of exactly the catharsis you need right now.

The countdown climbs from a rapid-fire “We Didn’t Start the Fire” rewrite (Epstein files, Signal gate, RFK’s brain worms, and the whole circus in one breath) up through “I-D-I-O-T written on the roof,” a pitch-perfect “Man Baby,” and the song half the country is humming, “Sundowning.” And at No. 1, back in the top spot because nobody does it like him — Randy Rainbow’s brand-new “A Very Stable Genius.” Press play, laugh out loud, and send it to someone who needs it.

Cliff’s Note: We say it every week because it’s true: we need to laugh so we don’t scream — and keeping a place where the laughs are this sharp and this fearless costs money. That’s where you come in. We just took 40% off annual subscriptions, the lowest price we’ve ever offered.

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It’s not a “please come back,” it’s an easier way to stand with us while we keep making the predator class the punchline. If Shuster’s Top 5 is the best six minutes of your week, fund it — upgrade today and join us.

— Cliff

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