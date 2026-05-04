Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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Rhonda's avatar
Rhonda
2h

Thank you for the write up, needs sharing....

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Gigi's avatar
Gigi
2h

I’m so glad you wrote this. From day one I said the point of MAHA was to unalive at least a 1/3 of us, those they decide are not worthy, are weak, should be cut from the heard. They are disgraceful horrible people. Thank you for bringing this to light and being sure people understand what’s going on.

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