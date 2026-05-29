A Zoo Buffalo, an Alien Probe, and Taco Tuesday

A war in the Middle East, an economy on a knife’s edge, and a president who keeps making headlines he didn’t mean to make, and somehow the sharpest commentary this week didn’t come from a cable panel or a newspaper column. It came from a zoo in Bangladesh, a nature documentary that should not exist, and a song you already know every word to without knowing why. David Shuster has counted down the five funniest AI satire clips of the week, and we are not going to spoil a single one of them for you. We’ll just say this: one of them involves an albino buffalo, one of them is narrated like you’re watching prestige wildlife television, and one of them turns a very ordinary day of the week into the most damning two minutes you’ll see all month.

It only escalates from there. The number two clip drags a certain administration into a fashion-world showdown with a magazine whose name you will not forget, and the number one entry, all the way from Canada, imagines what happens when the people demanding the release of certain files finally meet someone with the technology to get answers the hard way.

There’s a chorus. You will sing it. You will be a little ashamed of how fast you learned it.

Watch the full countdown to see which clip Shuster crowned number one, why it’s the one everyone’s going to be quoting by Monday, and what a bucket of fried chicken has to do with any of it.

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Cliff’s Note: Look, here’s the thing about authoritarians: they can survive a lot of things, but they cannot survive being laughed at.

Mockery is the one weapon that gets under the skin, because it tells the strongman the one thing he can’t stand to hear, which is that he’s ridiculous. That’s what makes David Shuster’s Weekender so much more than a highlight reel. Week after week, David and the artists he’s spotlighting are doing the work the legacy press won’t: refusing to sanewash this, refusing to pretend any of it is normal, and turning Trump, Lindsey Graham, Stephen Miller, and the whole crew into exactly what they are, which is punchlines.

That’s not a distraction from the fight. That’s the fight.

And it only keeps going if you fund it. Blue Amp Media is independent, which means no corporate parent, no billionaire owner, and no one we have to ask permission from. Just you. If this made you laugh when laughing felt impossible this week, become a paid subscriber so we can keep paying the people who make it, or drop a few bucks in our Ko-fi if a subscription isn’t in the cards right now. And do the free thing too: share this with someone who needs the laugh, and tell us in the comments which clip you’d have ranked number one.

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Keep laughing, keep singing, and stay strong. We’ve got a lot of fight left.

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