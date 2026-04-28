Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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Georgette Cipolla's avatar
Georgette Cipolla
12h

Every state needs to do the same tax the wealthy now to support the needs of the people in the state who require help.

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nora noneofyourdamnbusines's avatar
nora noneofyourdamnbusines
11h

$50000000 out of $1,000,000,000 leaves those poor rich victims $950,000,000 with the ability to earn that money back. We’re not exactly stealing from widows and orphans.

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