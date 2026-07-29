The Machine They Built—and the One We’re Building

Thank you Noble Blend, CO, Stuart Cohen, Ms.Yuse, Laura Tompkins, and many others for tuning into my live video with Xander Schultz!

This post is free. The video above is free. That’s the whole point—because Blue Amp Media has partnered with Defiance.org, and I want every single one of you to see what Miles Taylor and Xander Schultz are building over there. Defiance exists to answer the question I hear more than any other: What can I do? Not “what should I worry about”—what can I do. Every week, their mission briefing puts members’ money to work—funding get-out-the-vote drives, economic boycotts, the Too Big to Rig coalition, and the unglamorous work of protecting your ballot before ICE agents ever show up at a polling place. And here’s the part that tells you who these guys are: they don’t pocket your subscription. The majority of it goes right back out the door to fund the fight.

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Xander sat down with me for the conversation above, and we went everywhere—from supply-side economics getting drawn on a bar napkin (literally—that is not apocryphal) to the fact that roughly 97 percent of net new American jobs since 1989 have come under Democratic presidents, a receipt our own party somehow never mentions. Mostly, though, we talked about building: the institutions, the media, the people-powered machine our side should have started constructing decades ago—and that Defiance is building right now. So here’s the deal, and it’s a good one. Because you’re a Blue Amp subscriber—free or paid, doesn’t matter—you get three months of Defiance’s paid membership for free. Ninety days inside the fight, on the house. Sign up right here: defiance.org/blueamp. You’d be crazy not to, because the work they’re doing is crucial.

—Cliff

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