This is a copy of the transcript below. It has been lightly edited.

Hey folks, I did not intend to do this live, but here I am. I’m hoping that you can see me okay, hear me okay. Let me know in the comments here if you cannot.

You know, I really, really sort of had intended to go this whole week without a rant of this nature. I did not want to call out the Democratic Party. I didn’t want to call out Democrats. I’m really not calling out the Democratic Party, because the Democratic Party are not the bad guys here. The bad guys here are a couple of Democrats who are messing it up for the rest of us, who are making it so everything we do — every time we fight back, every sort of smart method, smart tactics, smart strategy that we apply, when we see really great Democrats starting to take on an anti-corruption message, starting to take on the Epstein Predator, starting to make it clear the delineation between the billionaires, the multi-gazillionaires in our society who want to live in space while they rob the rest of us here and see the rest of us as, you know, Soylent Green or destroying our democracy — you know, you think you can count on the Democratic Party as you’ve seen us become more and more united. And there are amazing ones out there, man. I call them out all the time. I don’t even care, ideology doesn’t have to be perfect. It can be a, you know, more of the middle Seth Moulton or Dan Goldman, it could be more of the left like AOC. You know, you’ve got Chris Murphys in there. People that know how to play this game, know how to fight back.

Okay — what am I talking about? Well, next time you hear somebody say “he got this at Jared,” don’t fucking accept it, because anything that comes from Jared these days seems to suck. What do I mean by that? Well, last week there are a bunch of Democrats who just made the lesson abreast of us. Look — weak, sad, pathetic. Like, we ask for permission. We watch them break rules, break laws, break traditions, break our country, and we just sort of sit there and say, “Thank you, but may I have another?”

Okay. The Jareds. (Sorry, there’s a lot of wind here, but I can’t control the weather. I am Jewish, so maybe I can’t. I haven’t learned that trick yet.)

Okay, look — Jared Polis. Is he like the flowers dot com guy? I don’t even remember. But, you know, internet guy, tech-bro friendly, worth $300 million. He’s not worried about anything. If anybody’s being renditioned, like having their constitutional rights taken away, it ain’t him. If an election’s overthrown, not gonna hurt him. Probably has five houses and eight yachts, can move wherever the hell he wants. But this two-term governor of Colorado, many-term congressman — I met him once before. He was at a fundraiser here in Ohio. Seemed like a really nice guy personally. And here’s the thing: I don’t give a shit. I care about my democracy and his response to the Republicans trying to overthrow our country. Okay? Trying to overthrow us during January 6th, violent attacks — it was 150 police gouged, punched, beaten, stabbed, shot. I don’t think anything were actually shot, right? Somebody would sort of break it and harm — all that was attacked, the literal, like, citadel of our democracy.

And Tina Peters, a part of this whole coup effort in Colorado, who at least was convicted with state charges. So guess what? President Smelly Pants could not let her go. President Smelly Pants could not end up giving her clemency. So what do we get from Jared Polis, our Democratic governor? He doesn’t. He decides that his judgment is more important than the judgment of the jury of her peers who found her guilty. The district attorney in Mesa County who is a Republican and found her guilty. By the way, he said he’s horrified by what the schmuck just did. By the head of the Colorado County of Clerks Association based in Mesa. Also, another Republican who was very much in favor of keeping her in jail for the full nine years for trying to attack our democracy.

She broke into computers, folks. If that’s in a message right now, Donald Trump is putting together a $2 billion fund to give to January 5th attackers — right? The seditionists, the oath keepers, the losers, the incels, the dickheads, the ones that attacked our Capitol wearing Camp Auschwitz gear because, you know, that’s nice. Jared Polis, who’s Jewish and gay, and that guy probably doesn’t like you, as do the rest of them. You can kiss their asses as much as you want. We don’t even need Donald Trump pardoning the January 6th guys. We don’t need Donald Trump paying them off with whatever Chinese bribes he just—allegedly—pocketed. We have Jared Polis to do it.

The Attorney General of Colorado, a Democrat, ripped the crap out of him. Jason Crow, congressman from Colorado, ripped the crap out of him. The Secretary of State said it was a horrific precedent along those lines to begin. And of course it is. Jared Polis has just given a message: do you want to go break into computers? Because as we know, Republicans aren’t planning that.

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And by the way, I’ve got some news that I’m not fully breaking, but Lev Parnas has been out there with it. I’ve heard it from sources too, about Republican plans for our elections I’ll be coming up with. And I’m like, God, do I wish that stupid truck would stop making that fucking noise. But again, lives, man. This platform’s crazy.

So what do you have? You have Jared Polis basically giving the, yeah! Yeah! Maybe he gave some free flowers from flowers dot com to the people that went and attacked our Capitol too. But Tina Peters had been in jail too long. Four and a half years, I guess part of her sentence was too long, for trying to destroy our democracy. She was a non-violent criminal, you see. She only broke into a computer with sensitive data and voting and election information. (Hello, airplane. Everybody’s fucking bothering me now.) And ended up handing it over to somebody who — or leaked it. So they got literally exposed at a conference of conspiracy theorists. That’s what she did. What she did was treason. They used to kill people for that, put them to death. I don’t believe in the death penalty, let me be very clear. I’m not saying we should do that. But nine years is too tough a sentence? Nine years for attacking our democracy? Was it not violence that happened on January 6th because of the crap spread by people like Tina Peters, who, by the way, showed no remorse?

Is he out there for all the non-violent Black criminals? Where are you, Jared? Where are you? You out there for all of them who are arrested for drug charges and other bs on the street? When people, you know, “I smell marijuana. I’m gonna search your car.” Where are you, Jared? Or I guess it’s only the white MAGA folks you’re there for, huh?

This guy — if he even dares try to run for president or vice president. Again, I’ve said before, I believe in peaceful demonstration. I don’t believe in peace of mind. A guy should never go to another restaurant, movie theater, anywhere in public without Democrats heckling him till he has to leave. He has $300 million, can build his own movie theater on his compound where he can live away from the rest of us like the rest of these rich jackals who feel no consequences or accountability.

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Which gets us to our next Jared. Hey, Jared Golden. I mean — how do you even sort of have this discussion about Jared Golden?

You hold a vote on the War Powers Act, by the way, folks. There wasn’t a vote in the House on whether you supported Donald Trump on Iran. A number of folks who supported him — wrongly, I’ll add, but okay — including one of the co-sponsors, I believe Josh Gottheimer, sort of the more moderate, pro-corporate Democrats, put this resolution out there. The only Democrat who voted against it was Jared Golden, which allowed it to be a 212-to-212 tie. So now Donald Trump is ignoring the War Powers Act and he doesn’t have to let Congress know what he’s doing. That’s all this did. It said: you, Mr. President, have to respect the articles of our Constitution and tell Congress. You have to check in with Congress. That’s what the War Powers Act requires after 60 days. This schmuck could not even vote for that.

This guy — I mean, we should all ask Jared Golden: do you think January 6th was a good thing? Do you think a president with 32, 33 felony convictions, an adjudicated rapist, a guy that is in the Epstein files more times than anybody else, more times than Jesus is in the Bible? That’s a guy that you just decided you don’t need to check in on about war. You just trust him. You just ignore the Constitution. Trust him. I’m sure he’ll do the right thing. I mean, he always has, right? I mean, there’s no sort of large crypto fund right now. He’s making billions of dollars off of investments by anybody from Qatar to Saudi Arabia to China. Didn’t have a private bank account in China. I don’t even need to go through this because you all know. I mean, this is the most corrupt family in the history of the world. It’s the frickin’ Fifth Avenue Beverly Hillbillies stealing everything that isn’t nailed down. And Jared Golden just said, Blank Check. I don’t want to know what you’re doing. No, no, no, no, no, I can’t hear you. Go, do whatever you’d like. You want to attack Iran? Do it. Hey, maybe while you’re there, you’ll want to bomb Uzbekistan or Kazakhstan or I don’t know. Go for it.

That’s Jared Golden. He doesn’t want to know what’s going on. He doesn’t want to do his job as a congressman. Coincidentally, he’s leaving Congress. So, Jared — do you want to tell us which defense contractor or lobbying firm has secretly, wink-wink, signed you up so that, you know, when you leave, hey, you have already delivered. Good work. It’s like that S.O.B. — I can’t even remember his name right now. Somebody will help me, I’m sure, in the comments — from, what do you call it, from Louisiana, who voted for that Medicare bill with all the loopholes in it for George W. Bush and, wow, became the head of PhRMA right afterwards. No way, man.

This is so ridiculous. Like, the fact that we’re even going through any of this. The fact that the Jareds sat there and decided that Donald Trump has the constitutional ability — no, I’m sorry, has the unconstitutional ability — to go and start wars and have Congress not check in on them. And decided that one person held accountable for breaking into machinery to steal elections — as they’re talking about breaking into machinery and stealing elections, among other things, right now and paying off January Sixers. Gee, I wonder what that’s for. He thought that was a good idea.

So again — Lev Parnas came out earlier, and I don’t, you know, I give people credit, but I’ve heard this now from two sources. The Republicans’ big plan — or they’ve got numerous big plans, one of them is for our 250th, and they probably don’t know what day that is, so we’ll see if they actually get it right — are planning on indicting Barack Obama. I swear to you. I don’t know if they’ll be able to do this. I don’t know if they’ll be able to pull it off. I don’t know if a jury on made-up bs will do it. But they eventually got Comey indicted. That’s their big thing. Indict Obama, win back your base by going after the Black president and showing you’re just as racist as a lot of them are. That’s the plan.

There are other plans mixed in this too. Tulsi Gabbard, from sources of her film, has privately been meeting with Maduro — they’ve got locked up. I’m sure they’re not waterboarding him or doing God knows what else — is going to come out and claim, yes, yes, he helped steal our election in 2020. And that will be the pretext for them to nationalize elections and steal them away from us, because Donald Trump is looking at these numbers right now considering he’s more unpopular than a pile of feces on top of a pile of cockroaches on top of a pile of, like, hantavirus-spreading rats that were on that freakin ship. He might just lose. 27% approval rating for the economy. He’s in the low 30s right now in a couple of polls overall. Folks, literally, I could — like, what — you know, mad cow disease is more popular than Donald Trump right now, okay? Hell, Stephen Miller’s hair is more popular than Donald Trump right now.

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What is wrong with you? That’s what it is. What the F? You two Jareds, you wimps. Like, it’s amazing. It is amazing that you won’t stand up for principles and for the Constitution even when the guy is in the 30s. Even when he’s broken every law that you can think of, allegedly. Even when he’s got crypto scams that make money off of crypto scams. You still don’t want to monitor him. You still don’t want to hold his ghouls responsible for trying to steal elections. And everything you’re doing is making it more likely this election will be stolen.

So honestly, Jareds — Jared, you know, squared — go fuck yourselves, honestly. It’s the best thing I could come up with to say to you.

And then we have Virginia, man. So many people worked so hard in Virginia to win back. Spanberger won by 16 points, it was fantastic. We won back, you know, the state legislature. When is it that we stop asking people that break the law constantly, that show they’re partisan hacks — we stop asking them for permission? Or they go forward and just break the law, ignore the Constitution, attack people, beat people up, shoot people ten times in the street, and anything else they feel like doing. When does that happen? Is there a point when Democrats reach that point? I mean, amazing to me.

So, of course, a partisan, full-of-it Virginia Supreme Court goes ahead and overturns the will of the people after the will of the people who have been voting for a while. And, you know, no, we’re throwing out all of these people’s votes. It’s worth nothing. They could have done it ahead of time, but they wanted to wait and see, see in case it didn’t win.

Well, one — so they go and they do that. So what does the Virginia — what do they do in Virginia where they have all the power? Why, they say, let’s appeal to the Supreme Court. The same ones that just said, hey, we’ll throw out all the votes in Louisiana, you know, folks, so that we can redraw the lines. We’ll let them get rid of Black districts everywhere because, hey, Jim Crow was cool, wasn’t it? So you went to that Supreme Court. Alito, the guy that took on a $100,000 fly-fishing trip on a private jet from a donor and thought that was okay. Clarence Thomas — I can’t list his crimes in here, he and his wife together. I can’t go on from the pubic hair on the Coke to the wife and Mark Meadows texting about sedition. And thanks, by the way, Merrick Garland, for never prosecuting her. She had no immunity, nothing protecting her.

But let’s keep going. John Roberts, who we know — his wife, hey, it’s a great gig if you can get it. Get your husband on the Supreme Court and then consult for firms with business in front of it. He’ll make $20 million. Gorsuch selling his land for an inflated value — hey, that’s an old trick. Donald Trump did that to a Russian oligarch down in Palm Beach. I’m sure they didn’t want anything from it either. Brett Kavanaugh, whose debts were magically paid off. Even while he and Squi and Tobin and the guys were lifting weights and drinking booze and molesting women. Allegedly. And, you know, who’ve I got? Coney Barrett? I mean, she was about as qualified to be on the Supreme Court as this friggin’ tree behind me. You know, and of course, they stuffed her on the court at the last minute after they had set a precedent that we wouldn’t do that.

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All they do is lie, cheat, and steal. They act in bad faith about everything. At what point do you stop either being the stupidest people — which I don’t believe — or the wimpiest MFers in the world, and have some courage? Were you stuffed in lockers when you were in high school? Was that who you were? Were you the guys that all the other people picked on? Were you those guys in Revenge of the Nerds that got flying wedgies? Were you just losers your entire lives? Do you have any pride? Do you have any dignity? Do you care about democracy? These are all questions I’d like to ask the Jareds and the people in Virginia.

So yeah, you go to the Supreme Court when you’ve got all this power and you say, please, please, please, Supreme Court supporters. And of course, predictably, six to three, they tell you to screw off and make you look like the biggest losers in the world. And your response is: “we respect the will of the court.” “We respect the will of the court.” Two utterly partisan, corrupt courts have overthrown a referendum.

Do you know what happened in Florida? The state legislature, by the way, is required in Florida to draw new maps by the law, by their Constitution. But the state legislature drew maps that Ron DeSantis didn’t like — because Ron DeSantis is a fat, awkward weirdo who can’t even put on a GD mask for COVID when he needs to and likes to go into campaign events and stuff his face with anything he can find in the room. He wants to be Attorney General. He’s kissing Donald Trump’s arse — he’s puckering like he’s never seen anything so beautiful. So Ron DeSantis decides he’s going to break the law. So the state legislature comes to him with a map — no, he vetoes it. By the way, he has no right. State legislature draws up the maps under their Constitution. But no, he vetoed it. And then he decided he’d spearhead the effort. Also, not in their laws, not in the Constitution. So what does Ron DeSantis go and do? He has a much more aggressive map. Goes to the legislature, forces them to pass it. Breaks the law. Did he ask permission? Did he ask permission? No, he didn’t. He just did it.

Virginia State Legislature — you didn’t have the situation that Ron DeSantis had, where you were just breaking the law. You had voted on a referendum that they had said you could vote on. What is it that goes through your heads that you don’t say to yourselves, great, the Virginia court is full of corrupt losers like Alito and Thomas and the rest of them. So here’s what we’re going to do — we’re not going to ask for permission.

The Jareds — because people who weren’t that too might say, hey, breaking into a computer and trying to overthrow an election seems to be grounds for keeping someone in prison for a full nine years, if not 90. And a War Powers Act that says — that limits a president to 60 days checking with Congress. Again, you weren’t voting on the war, schmuck. You were voting, you say, blank check. Do you want to give a blank check on everything else, by the way, Jared? Don’t give me a blank check on everything. I mean, he’s not corrupt, you really should just trust him on everything. What’s your point? Why are you here? What is your role as a congressman? I’d like to know. I mean, you’re probably already a lobbyist. And so allegedly, I’d love to see where you end up. I’m sure it won’t be somebody that has defense contracts or defense contract interests. Nah, that won’t happen.

You people suck and you ruin it for the rest of us. And worse than that — you’re the reason. You are the biggest reason we may lose our democracy. We have a compromised corporate media that will not get any better. It’s full of crap. It’s increasingly owned by weirdo, billionaire, incel, techno-fascist losers like Larry Ellison, who keep buying these places up. So they’re not coming to save us. Republicans aren’t coming to save us. Three of them voted for that to make Trump check in with war powers. Where were you on that one, Don Bacon? Weren’t you, like, a brigadier general or something? Can you take an oath to this country, Don? Where were you? Because I didn’t see your name on that vote. You always call yourself a moderate. Now you’re on the way out. You’re still too chicken-shit. Do you have a lobbying gig set up too? Maybe you do.

In any case, 212-to-212 tie — so Donald Trump can ignore and break, destroy, rip apart our Constitution and not check in with Congress. That’s great. That’s exactly the way it should be. Good job.

And again, the Virginia legislature. I’m so tired of this. It’s like what happened when Biden was still president. And by the way — again, if you think I’m sort of radical, I wrote ads for Joe Biden in 2020 when we knocked the orange ghoul, that gelatinous pig, out of office. All right? Worked in the past on gun safety for Michael Bloomberg. You know, lots of leftists in my résumé. But this is the point you’ve gotten people to, me, like — we’ve gotten to this point because you’re so weak. I can’t stand it. And this is our democracy that’s on the line.

The people are doing their job. We’re showing — I mean, my God, the turnout is insane on the Democratic side. Turnout on the Republican side is down. Do you want that to not happen? Because again, that’s what you’re going to do — you’re going to deflate people, you’re going to get people to a point where they say, why do I bother voting for these guys, nothing matters. And I will make an argument against that every time, because the fact is it does matter. It’s Democrats who in the last couple of presidencies gave us Obamacare. It’s Democrats who gave us Family and Medical Leave under Bill Clinton. It’s Democrats under Joe Biden — an infrastructure bill, you know, the only gun-safety legislation we’ve had in 30 years. It matters that Democrats get elected. Most Democrats. And then you putzes undermine it. You screw it for the rest. The Ted Lieus, the AOCs, the Jasmine Crocketts, the Tallaricos, the Graham Plattners — yeah, you know what, I’ll take Graham Plattner and everything he has wrong, every issue in his past, as if most of ‘em don’t have issues in their past. I will take him in any issue and if he’s willing to fight for us and fight alongside him any day of the week before some weak wuss who won’t do anything, stand up to anybody.

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I mean, I even heard, you know, when Janet Mills was told the rest, she was like, I think it’s important we keep the filibuster. Yeah, that’s a good idea. It’s not like any of this pent-up anger was because in 2008, we had massive majorities, passed legislation on everything from raising the minimum wage to immigration reform to all the things that have gone wrong. We passed all that. But you see this thing called the filibuster, which does not exist in the Constitution — because the Constitution says the Senate is a majority body — created by accident by Aaron Burr, FFS, killed Alexander Hamilton in a duel. That’s a guy who you’d want to follow. And for years, we followed him — I don’t know, it’s just tradition. There are no parties in the Constitution, as you may know. They didn’t want political parties. It was up to the presiding officer in the Senate. You know who that is? The vice president. We had those a few times. We had people named Joe Biden as vice president and Kamala Harris. They’d stood up and said, unconstitutional. We are not following it. That rule is nullified. And now we’re going to go forward and have a regular vote. And yeah, a parliamentarian might have objected. And yeah, they would have taken it to court. But that’s what Republicans do every time. They make us take it to court.

And who knows? A corrupt Supreme Court, even back then, may have overturned it. Even though the filibuster is absolutely anti-constitutional, as is the debt ceiling. We’re required to pay our debt in the Constitution, but yet we let them hold us up every time it comes around, end up cutting Medicaid in price. You think people got pissed at us because of that? Because we weren’t tough enough and we gave in on that garbage based on tradition and not based on the Constitution?

So here we are. And so many Democrats — I’ve named a bunch of them, and there are governors Pritzker, Newsom, who’ve learned this lesson — but somehow you folks haven’t. So you and Congress, you know, led by our weak leadership, Schumer and Jeffries, who couldn’t message their way out of a paper bag, we’re just going to sit there and we’re just going to let them do this, huh?

I mean, the truth of the matter is that they are so sad, their numbers are so terrible, and it shouldn’t have taken all of this if Democrats could message and if corporate media didn’t have their heads up their arses. But I digress. Their numbers are so awful, they’re like the Hungarian numbers. Those district lines are going to matter a lot less than you think, and they’re going to gain a lot fewer seats than you think from cheating. But that’s not the point here, is it? You give incentives and disincentives for how people behave. We incentivize Republicans to bully and punch us in the face every time.

You know, my friend Joe Walsh, who I do a show on Thursday nights — Tequila Talk, you should watch it, Thursdays at 6 p.m. (I wish I had a little more tequila right now.) He brought up the fact that in the cloakroom, Republicans used to go in there privately and laugh at Democrats, because they knew we didn’t have the spine to stand up to them. And he said that numerous times. I didn’t even need him to tell me that. I knew, because I’d be laughing too. I mean, if I were a sociopath, I’d be laughing at the other side of how weak they were. I, as a human being, laugh when the Republicans are weak and pathetic. But, you know…

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[TO BE CONTINUED]

The audio to Cliff’s stream cut off here mid-thought. We’ll pick this up in the next installment — what Cliff would tell Democratic leadership in private, what the actual fight-back playbook looks like by the man Dems doing it, not the pathetic mooks undermining us, and the receipts on the next round of Republican plans that Lev Parnas has previewed publicly. Coming soon.

Cliff’s Note: If you got to the end of my rant before I had to stop, you know it was all passion .

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