Todd Blanche Broke the Law Trump Signed

Cliff Schecter sits down with investigators Kait Justice of Downwind of Truth and Ellie Leonard for an off-schedule Epstein Update that connects the dots most newsrooms won’t touch.

They open on the story that should embarrass every editor in America: the report that New York Times stars Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan sat on Situation Room audio—J. D. Vance and company workshopping how to use Ghislaine Maxwell to clear Donald Trump—long enough to package it into a book deal, while the survivors who have spent years begging to be heard got nothing.

From there, Kait walks through the financial machinery hiding in plain sight: the stablecoin grift behind Trump’s World Liberty Financial, Howard Lutnick’s family stake in Tether, the GENIUS Act author who jumped straight from the White House to a crypto CEO chair, and the Epstein emails that read like a blueprint for the whole scheme.

Then Ellie Leonard lays out the receipts on Todd Blanche and the Epstein Files Transparency Act—the four-page law Trump signed and his Justice Department has shredded, redacting the powerful while leaving abused girls’ passports and names exposed.

The conversation widens into the argument that ties Blue Amp Media together: this is the predator class, and the same men who preyed on children prey on your wages, your health care, and your democracy. Cliff and the team do the math on what taxing ten billionaires could actually buy—universal child care, free public college, paid family leave—and why none of it happens. It’s furious, funny, and fully sourced. Watch the whole thing.

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Cliff’s Note: Look, here’s the deal. The reporting you just watched — Kait digging through Epstein’s emails to Brock Pierce, Ellie reading depositions line by line to catch every redaction Todd Blanche hoped you’d never see — doesn’t happen for free, and it sure as hell doesn’t happen if we’re chasing a corporate paycheck. Become a BAM Insider Now! It happens because you fund it. So we’re opening up a whole new set of paid content, and for a limited time I’m knocking the annual membership down from $60 to just $36 — three bucks a month to sit on the inside of everything we’re building. The predator class has its billionaires. We’ve got you. Become a paid member today, before this deal’s gone, and let’s go make them uncomfortable.

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