The 5 Funniest MAGA AI Parody Videos You’ll See This Month! Shuster's Weekly Wrap-Up!

Political Satire That Writes Itself!

In the past month alone, AI parody creators have turned the MAGA cinematic universe into a full-blown comedy genre. Donald Trump has become everything from a rage-tweeting emperor to a Broadway belter, while Melania delivers deadpan monologues that make her a First Lady in moral and mental collapse.

Not to be outdone, Senator Markwayne Mullin—who as new DHS Secretary is supposed to build a wall to separate the U.S. and Mexico, but couldn’t even build a wall between his two first names— becomes a hyper-macho action hero who somehow manages to wrestle both reality and grammar at the same time. And the fired Kristi Noem is our overzealous superhero—complete with dramatic, nonsensical speeches about law and order that spiral into absurdity.

The results are hilarious, a little surreal, and surprisingly revealing: when AI exaggerates the personalities of the 5-star idiots, the charlatans, the venal cupcakes and political theatrics already dominating the news cycle, the satire practically writes itself.

