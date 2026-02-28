Shuster’s Weekly Wrap-Up: Trump’s Election Power Grab & The Epstein Files

Blue Amp Media is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This week on Shuster’s Weekly Wrap-Up, David breaks down a stunning draft executive order reportedly circulating among Trump-aligned activists that would attempt to seize presidential control over elections—a move flatly contradicted by the Constitution. But that’s just the beginning. From surprising Democratic momentum in Texas primaries to growing calls for GOP Rep. Tony Gonzalez to resign amid scandal, to explosive new reporting that the Justice Department withheld Epstein-related files involving allegations against Trump, this episode connects the dots between power, privilege, and accountability in a midterm year that’s already redefining the stakes for American democracy.