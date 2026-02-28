Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Shuster’s Weekly Wrap-Up: Trump’s Election Power Grab & The Epstein Files

Midterm momentum shifts in Texas as new reporting exposes missing DOJ records and mounting GOP scandals
Blue Amp Media's avatar
David Shuster's avatar
Blue Amp Media and David Shuster
Feb 28, 2026

Blue Amp Media is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Buy us a coffee!

This week on Shuster’s Weekly Wrap-Up, David breaks down a stunning draft executive order reportedly circulating among Trump-aligned activists that would attempt to seize presidential control over elections—a move flatly contradicted by the Constitution. But that’s just the beginning. From surprising Democratic momentum in Texas primaries to growing calls for GOP Rep. Tony Gonzalez to resign amid scandal, to explosive new reporting that the Justice Department withheld Epstein-related files involving allegations against Trump, this episode connects the dots between power, privilege, and accountability in a midterm year that’s already redefining the stakes for American democracy.

Share

Leave a comment

MORE FROM BLUE AMP MEDIA

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture