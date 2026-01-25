EMERGENCY LIVE RANT: ICE Storm Troopers Murder Another American; DISBAND ICE NOW

Donald Trump’s Totalitarian Storm Troopers Can No Longer Be Tolerated

Cliff’s Note: After my rant a handful of Senate Democrats planning to weakly join 7 House Democrats in screwing the rest of us—funding Trump’s low-rent SS—have come around. Supporting good Democrats, winning, and enacting our values requires that we challenge the sellouts, and weak leadership when it threatens us. I will keep doing it.

I’m done pretending this is complicated.

Alex Pretti was almost certainly murdered by federal agents in Minneapolis, and everything that followed—the excuses, the delays, the finger-pointing—was designed to make all of us tired, confused, and numb. That’s how dictators operate now.

The flaccid toy soldiers of convicted felon Donald Trump flood the zone with enough horseshit to hamper accountability for assassins, while another American lies dead in our streets courtesy of the Schutzstaffel. So let’s slow this down and cut through the crap. Here are five things you need to know about the Alex Pretti murder—and why it should terrify and enrage anyone who wants to live in a functioning democracy.