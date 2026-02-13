Blue Amp Media

Shuster’s Weekly Wrapup: When the Chaos Backfires

Minneapolis pushes back, DOJ gets rebuked, and Trump’s approval rating hits new lows.
Blue Amp Media and David Shuster
Feb 13, 2026

This week, the chaos machine sputtered. Trump’s “Operation Metro Surge” collapsed in Minneapolis, the Pentagon shot down a party balloon in a border panic, a federal grand jury rebuked DOJ attempts to criminalize Democratic lawmakers, and Pam Bondi faced blistering questions over the Epstein files while legal experts whispered the word “perjury.” Add in collapsing approval ratings, Republican economic defections, and even MAGA influencers calling for heads to roll — and you’ve got a presidency wobbling in real time. Shuster breaks it all down with receipts, sharp humor, and zero patience for spin.

